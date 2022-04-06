ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Shawnee High School Drama Department to perform

By Editorials
Lima News
 1 day ago

LIMA - The Shawnee High School Drama Department will present “Sherlock...

www.limaohio.com

Sun Chronicle

Southeastern Voke high school has new performing arts center

EASTON — Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School students have a sparkling new performing arts center that has been in the planning process for a decade. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held for the Southeastern Performing Arts Center, which spans 13,000 square feet and features a 288-seat theater, the latest theater technology, and a large thrust stage with audience seating on all three sides.
EASTON, MA
Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac Drama to present dystopian high school musical ‘Ranked’

DOWAGIAC — Pain is temporary, grades last forever. Such is the mindset in the world of the dystopian school musical “Ranked” which is set to be presented by Dowagiac Drama students this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Performing Arts Center at Dowagiac Middle School. “Ranked” is...
DOWAGIAC, MI
Record-Courier

Southeast High School choir and band students perform at OMEA contest

Southeast High School choir and band students performed at Ohio Musical Education Association's Solo & Ensemble Contest in February in both solo and ensemble events. Music students earned 21 top ratings of superior and 11 excellent ratings. On March 4 and 5, the SHS Concert Band and SHS Concert Choir performed at OMEA’s District Contest. Both groups received top ratings of superior and will advance to state contest in April. Directors Holly Wickersham and Anthony Bonamase said they are very happy that the student musicians were able to bounce back after COVID-19 and perform so well.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Clermont Sun

Goshen High School Marching Band and Choir had spectacular performances at Disney

Submitted by Stephanie Walker, Goshen High School principal. The Goshen High School band and choir had an amazing opportunity to perform in Walt Disney World earlier this month. On February 14th , the choir shared their love of music as they performed a medley of “Disney on Stage” and “Disney Villains” at Disney Springs. The choir was comprised of members of both the Goshen Show Choir and Concert Choirs. It was such a great experience being able to perform for such a diverse audience in the warm Florida sun! The following day, the Goshen Marching Band performed in the Magic Kingdom as they marched and played through the park. It was such a unique experience to not only perform in the Magic Kingdom, but to also be a part of so many people’s Disney experience on that day! The students were able to ‘earn their ears” as honorary cast members for the day. It is so great for our students to be able to have this once in a lifetime experience while sharing their talents with others.
GOSHEN, OH
Lima News

Bath school board sets special meeting

LIMA — The Bath school board meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 in the Administration Building, 2650 Bible Road, Lima. The purpose of the meeting is to approve summer permanent improvement projects in open session, followed by an executive session to interview treasurer candidates.
LIMA, OH

