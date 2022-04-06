ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Kinder Surprise salmonella recall extended to more products

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsykN_0f19jDoq00
Financial News

A recall of Kinder Surprise eggs has been extended to more products, including Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits because they might be contaminated with salmonella, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said.

The extended recall follows the 20g eggs or the three-pack of eggs with a best before date between July 11 2022 and October 7 2022 being recalled on Monday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday that 63 people in the UK, mostly young children, are known to have infected with salmonella in the outbreak linked to the treats.

The recall now applies to 20g eggs or three-packs of the eggs with a best before date of all dates up to and including October 7 2022, 100g Kinder Surprise packs with a best before date between April 20 2022 and August 21 2022, Kinder Mini eggs 75g packs with a best before date between April 20 and August 21 2022, and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits 150g with best before dates from April 21 to August 21 2022.

Our continued commitment to consumer care has driven our decision today to extend the voluntary recall

Kinder Schokobons 200g with a best before date of April 20 to August 21 2022 have also been recalled.

Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling the batches because of the possible presence of salmonella, the FSA said.

Ferrero said in a statement: “The company continues to co-operate with the UK Food Standards Agency, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and Food Standards Scotland in relation to a number of reported cases of salmonella. Although no Kinder products released to market have tested positive for salmonella, we are taking this extremely seriously.

“While the situation remains the same, we are fully aware that Easter is approaching, where we see an increase in sales of these products and therefore, as an additional precautionary measure, today we have decided to voluntarily recall the products listed above due to these additional products having been manufactured in the same facility in Belgium, within the same time frame.

“We are working with retailers to ensure that these products are no longer available for purchase and are asking consumers, who have one of these listed products with the above best before dates, to please keep the product and contact our consumer care team on [email protected] or [email protected]

“No other Ferrero and Kinder products are affected by this voluntary recall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptt5e_0f19jDoq00
Three Kinder Surprise eggs (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

“The company takes food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter. Our continued commitment to consumer care has driven our decision today to extend the voluntary recall.”

FSA head of incidents Tina Potter said: “We have taken action along with local authorities and authorities in Belgium to minimise the risk based on the evidence so far.

“We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert. It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

“We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.

“The food business involved has voluntarily carried out this product withdrawal and recall and we are working closely with them and their competent authorities to identify the precise cause of this outbreak. We are also working closely with UK and international partners, including UKHSA and Food Standards Scotland.”

Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111

Dr Lesley Larkin, surveillance lead, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety (One Health), at the UKHSA, said: “Symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves within a few days. However, symptoms can be more severe, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems.

“Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.

Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practice such as washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others where possible, if you have symptoms.”

On Monday, the FSA said no deaths had been reported in the UK but most cases involved children aged five and under.

Anyone who has bought products with those use-by dates can contact the Ferrero consumer careline on [email protected] or 0330 053 8943 to obtain a full refund.

Investigations so far have been led by the UK Health Security Agency, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

While most cases resolve in a few days, symptoms can be severe and lead to hospital admission, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Covid-19 hospital admission rate in England is highest since second wave

The rate of Covid-19 hospital admissions in England has passed the peak reached at the start of this year and is now the highest since January 2021, new figures show. Admissions among older people are continuing to drive the increase, with all age groups over 65 recording rates last seen during the second wave of the virus in the early weeks of last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Travel problems expected amid wind and ice weather warnings

Parts of the UK could face travel problems amid wintry weather and more strong winds. A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for parts of central and southern England, including London, into Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the Met Office has announced a yellow ice weather warning for northern Scotland...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For This Bagel Product

A company has recalled a bagel product after it was found to contain an undeclared allergen. Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC recalled one lot of Bantam Classic Bagels, which are stuffed with cream cheese, because the products contain undeclared eggs, according to an announcement from the company posted to the Food & Drug Administration website on Wednesday, March 9.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella Poisoning#Kinder Surprise#The Recall#The Food Standards Agency#Fsa#Ukhsa#Kinder Mini#Kinder Egg Hunt Kits#Food Standards Scotland
foodsafetynews.com

Ferrero chocolate linked to multi-country Salmonella outbreak

A multi-country Salmonella outbreak that has mainly sickened young people has been linked to chocolate products made by Ferrero. Nearly 100 people are thought to be affected in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands. Italy is also checking if some of its analytical results are connected to the monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs to disappear from supermarkets on Monday - as British hens have spent four months cooped up in bird flu lockdown

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Recall alert: Select Jergens products possibly contaminated with bacteria

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ka0 USA Inc. has voluntarily recalled select units of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer due to potential bacterial contamination. According to the recall notice, Pluralibacter gergoviae is a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people, but those with certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections.
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

Popular Hummus Recalled Due to Concerns of Plastic Pieces in Product

Hummus fans who recently bought their favorite flavor from the supermarket chain Wegmans might want to check the label before eating it. Earlier this month, the company recalled the popular store-brand Roasted Garlic hummus because it might contain plastic pieces. This isn't the first time Wegmans had to recall hummus for this reason.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Another Mushroom Recall Ordered Due to Listeria Bacteria

It's already a difficult task to get people to enjoy the taste of mushrooms, so a medical problems or recall could sink any efforts you've attempted back to the start. But the alternative to not taking it seriously is likely worse, especially with lives at risk. Jan Fruits Inc. has...
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

More shellfish recalled as CFIA investigates norovirus outbreak

Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC dba Fanny Bay Oysters is recalling certain Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC brand Oysters because of possible norovirus contamination. This recall was triggered by findings of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The recalled products have been sold in Alberta,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy