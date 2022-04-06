A frolic in the flakes: Adorable polar bear cubs explore snow for the first time with their mother after leaving the den where they've been sheltering through the winter

Adorable polar bear cubs have been pictured exploring the snow for the first time with their mother after leaving their den.

The two young bears, about two to three months old, had recently emerged from hibernation and were keen to explore their snowy habitat.

The mother bear and her cubs were seen playing together in the snowy landscape of Wapusk National Park in eastern Canada.

The two polar bears were seen play fighting together in the snow in Wapusk National Park

The national park is one of the largest polar bear maternity denning areas in the world and the two young cubs will have been nesting in a sheltered den over the winter with their mother

One of the polar bear cubs hitches a ride on their mother's back in the Wapusk National Park in eastern Canada

The polar bear cubs need to be in a den because they are born blind and thin hair that would not protect from the cold.

Mexican photographer Natalia Del Rio, 45, who pictured the polar bears, said: 'The winter is over, and at Wapusk we had the rare opportunity to watch the bear cubs emerging for the first time after being born in hibernation.

'The winter is over, and their mother has taken care of them for months. Imagine the change from being in a small den to moving outdoors where there's trees, space and sun.

'The rule is to be 100 metres from the bears... we were on foot, and sometimes they looked at us, but mostly they just kept playing.

'It was beautiful to see how they look into each other's eyes.'

Newborn polar bear cubs are highly reliant on their mothers to keep them warm and provide them milk, which is extremely high in fat.

The mother polar bear stands above her newborn cubs at the Wapusk National Park in eastern Canada

The two young polar bears, about two or three months old, are pictured with their mother in the Wapusk National Park