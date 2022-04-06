ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A frolic in the flakes: Adorable polar bear cubs explore snow for the first time with their mother after leaving the den where they've been sheltering through the winter

By Rachael Bunyan For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Adorable polar bear cubs have been pictured exploring the snow for the first time with their mother after leaving their den.

The two young bears, about two to three months old, had recently emerged from hibernation and were keen to explore their snowy habitat.

The mother bear and her cubs were seen playing together in the snowy landscape of Wapusk National Park in eastern Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281Z8k_0f19hx3K00
Adorable polar bear cubs have been pictured exploring the snow for the first time with their mother after leaving their den
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbfoU_0f19hx3K00
The two young bears, about two to three months old, had recently emerged from hibernation and were keen to explore their snowy habitat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTKEM_0f19hx3K00
The two polar bears were seen play fighting together in the snow in Wapusk National Park 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xu3Ez_0f19hx3K00
The mother bear and her cubs were seen playing together in the snowy landscape of Wapusk National Park in eastern Canada
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qz6Un_0f19hx3K00
The national park is one of the largest polar bear maternity denning areas in the world and the two young cubs will have been nesting in a sheltered den over the winter with their mother 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPBA1_0f19hx3K00
One of the polar bear cubs hitches a ride on their mother's back in the Wapusk National Park in eastern Canada

The national park is one of the largest polar bear maternity denning areas in the world and the two young cubs will have been nesting in a sheltered den over the winter.

The polar bear cubs need to be in a den because they are born blind and thin hair that would not protect from the cold.

Mexican photographer Natalia Del Rio, 45, who pictured the polar bears, said: 'The winter is over, and at Wapusk we had the rare opportunity to watch the bear cubs emerging for the first time after being born in hibernation.

'The winter is over, and their mother has taken care of them for months. Imagine the change from being in a small den to moving outdoors where there's trees, space and sun.

'The rule is to be 100 metres from the bears... we were on foot, and sometimes they looked at us, but mostly they just kept playing.

'It was beautiful to see how they look into each other's eyes.'

Newborn polar bear cubs are highly reliant on their mothers to keep them warm and provide them milk, which is extremely high in fat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqloi_0f19hx3K00
The polar bear cubs were in a den because they are born blind and thin hair that would not protect from the cold
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAPah_0f19hx3K00
The mother polar bear stands above her newborn cubs at the Wapusk National Park in eastern Canada
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BiHDc_0f19hx3K00
Mexican photographer Natalia Del Rio, 45, who pictured the polar bears, said: 'The winter is over, and at Wapusk we had the rare opportunity to watch the bear cubs emerging for the first time after being born in hibernation'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hq7NH_0f19hx3K00
The two young polar bears, about two or three months old, are pictured with their mother in the Wapusk National Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BcsB_0f19hx3K00
mother polar bear poses with her cubs for an adorable family portrait in the Wapusk National Park

