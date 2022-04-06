ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

10 lbs. of fentanyl pills seized in St. George arrest

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCAfq_0f19hwAb00

Police found 10 pounds of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop near St. George over the weekend.

According to arrest documents, an officer spotted a black Ford Mustang go over the white line next to the right shoulder shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday. After trailing it for about six miles, the officer stopped the car at mile marker 7, just south of the St. George Boulevard exit.

The driver, Deybin Y. Turcios-Doblado, 26, provided a Mexico driver's license and a Utah identification card.

The officer was unable to find any vehicle registered with the VIN provided on the insurance card. After that, the driver presented more paperwork for the freshly purchased vehicle. Despite the extra details, the records check revealed that there was no record of such a vehicle.

When the officer did a background check on the driver, he discovered an active $2,700 warrant for his arrest out of Midvale Justice Court.

The driver was apprehended and detained on the warrant at that point and with the help of a K9, they found a pipe, what seemed to be cocaine in Doblado's pants pocket, and 10 lbs. of what appeared to be M30 fentanyl pills in the vehicle.

Turcios-Doblado was facing felony charges and being held in jail without bail.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Police warn about fentanyl pills disguised as Tylenol

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are issuing a warning to the public after they seized powerful narcotics on the street disguised to look like over-the-counter medicine. Police fear someone could mistakenly take one of the pills with deadly results. “Pills that appeared to be Tylenol, seized in a...
LORAIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint George, UT Crime & Safety
City
Midvale, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Ford#Vin#Midvale Justice Court
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Suspect in custody after police find 14-year-old from Utah AMBER Alert

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old Magna girl whose disappearance prompted an urgent Utah AMBER ALERT has been found in Texas. Officials with the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said the girl was with law enforcement. The suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, was also located and taken...
MAGNA, UT
KSLTV

‘Be a man’: Mom says gunman in Utah shooting death should surrender

DRAPER, Utah — A second shooting victim died Monday following a shooting at an Airbnb home in Draper over the weekend, and the gunman is still on the run. Austin Terry Powell, 27, was shot and killed near 11400 South and 280 East just before 1 o’clock in the morning on Sunday. The second victim Jonathan July Fuentes, 21, was rushed to the hospital. He died Monday.
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Sandy man arrested for stabbing his children during ‘punishment’

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A father has been arrested after stabbing his two children on Sunday. Police say the suspect is a 55-year-old man. Officers say the incident started when the suspect was attempting to forcibly cut his teenage son’s hair with a pair of scissors as a form of punishment. Arresting documents say the […]
SANDY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy