ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: Lost and found in Ocean Vuong's 'Time Is a Mother'

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZD5Jv_0f19hsdh00

“Time Is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

Life’s aftermath ebbs and flows throughout Ocean Vuong’s poetry collection “Time Is a Mother.” An ode to his mother’s passing, Vuong orbits the contours of grief, embedding them into clausal configurations and juxtaposed tones. These structures are reflected in Vuong’s themes of time and place, parent and child, nation and individual, and strength and weakness as he unfolds the logic of loss.

In “Snow Theory,” the poet lies in his mother’s outline in the snow, “something being destroyed in a blizzard.” In “Beautiful Short Loser,” he wears her wedding dress backwards in the street as he plays air guitar. “Dear Rose” recounts the violence that has shaped his mother’s life while uncovering the way language comes alive through visceral experience.

Though grounded in the loss of his mother, Vuong branches out to trace other instances of departure. Loss is a peaceful release, a sudden shift. His friend’s top surgery that makes them more whole, the fish with the narrator’s face before it swims away, a loaf of rye bread rising out of itself. Loss is fleeting transition. Loss is a violent transition, too. A dreamed car crash reveals Vuong’s desire to be closer to his father; still shots of the people of his home nation Vietnam insinuate the proximity between their life and death; the oversized outfits his relatives wear reminiscent of a country that no longer exists; his uncle’s suicide conveyed as a purposeful death.

Retrogression, lists and notes structure some of Vuong’s words, but the poet's linguistic ferocity illuminates his mother's spirit from the rays of memory.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Country diary: In these stones lie clues to the past

The hill called Hay Cop at this national nature reserve commands spectacular views southwards across Derbyshire. So I forgive myself for not initially noticing the two limestone slabs standing upright in a dismantled wall. This drystone structure is being rebuilt and these two columns, 1.2 metres high, perhaps 35cm apart,...
SCIENCE
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ocean Vuong
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
KESQ News Channel 3

One last moment: A College of the Desert love story

It's the type of love story you think can only possibly happen in movies, except it happened to two former College of the Desert students. Peter and Jennifer Terhune were both 18-years-old when they started their first year at College of the Desert. Both of them were transplants to the area, so neither had any The post One last moment: A College of the Desert love story appeared first on KESQ.
WOODLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost And Found#Ocean Vuong Lrb
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: Stewart O'Nan's 'Ocean State' is haunting from the first sentence

“When I was in eighth grade my sister helped kill another girl.”. With this masterstroke of a first sentence, Stewart O’Nan begins his latest novel, “Ocean State,” by informing us of what this tale will not be. What follows is not a rote mystery, and it will not lead us down paths of misdirection as we try to deduce who committed the stunning murder that rocked a small Rhode Island town.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Classic Rock 105.1

Prince at Age 11 – Archive Footage Accidentally Unearthed

It's been said that Prince is like a mythical creature. There's not much actual evidence to go on about his growing up in Minneapolis' Northside, until now. The story goes that the Production Manager for WCCO in Minneapolis, Matt Liddy, was looking through archive footage from 1970 when teachers in the area went on strike. He wanted the footage to use for the story of teachers going on strike in the same district just a few weeks prior, in modern times.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Country diary: A secret hideaway, and a mystery solved

Soon after the first chiffchaffs arrived, I visited one of the most secret places in Dorset. It was a lost lane, overgrown with a hedge the width of a cottage, on a “half-moon of low rabbit-cropped hills” overlooking the Marshwood Vale. Here, in Geoffrey Household’s 1939 thriller Rogue...
LIFESTYLE
KCCI.com

Movie Review: 'The Lost City'

DES MOINES, Iowa — Through the 1970s, romance novels were gradually gaining in popularity among readers. It was a popularity the would explode at the beginning of the 1980s. Another highly popular thing at that time wasRaiders of the Lost Ark. Like Star Wars before it and Conan the Barbarian after, it was a film that spawned many imitators.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
Daily Mail

BBC viewers left squirming after Robert Maxwell's secretary reveals he and daughter Ghislaine would converse by 'meowing' at each other like cats for minutes at a time

BBC viewers were left squirming after Robert Maxwell's secretary revealed how he and Ghislaine would greet each other by 'meowing' like cats in a new documentary. Former Mirror Group secretary Carol Bragoli appeared in the first episode of House of Maxwell last night, where she opened up about the media tycoon's bizarre conversations with his daughter.
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Stream Sugar World’s Debut Album Lost & Found

Since moving to San Diego a few years ago, Ryan and Katryn Stanley — formerly of the Florida Best New Band alums Naps — have been putting out music under the name Sugar World. After a handful of one-off singles, today they’re dropping their debut album, Lost & Found.
MUSIC
Andrei Tapalaga

Extinct Species Found in the Lost City of the Monkey God

An illustration by Virgil Finlay for The American Weekly representing the Temple in Morde's "Lost City of the Monkey God."Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The lost city of the Monkey God or better known as White City in Honduras has a very interesting history, even if not much is known about it. Known by locals from legends as the “lost city” of La Ciudad Blanca, is believed to have been created by a South American civilization before the rise of the Aztec culture around the 10th century BC.
ABC News

ABC News

602K+
Followers
146K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy