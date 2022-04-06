Billings school trustees take preliminary vote in favor of relaxing age-out policy

Related
School Voucher Bill Fails Following Senate Vote
The highly contested education voucher bill is dead after a late-night vote. : Public School Supporters Rallying At State Capitol For Public Schools Week. Just before midnight, state Senators narrowly rejected the measure by only two votes. After more than two hours of debate, Senators came to the final decision,...
Federal judge rules in favor of Virginia families who sued over mask-optional policy in schools
VIRGINIA, USA — It's a win for families of immunocompromised students in Virginia. On Wednesday a federal judge ruled in favor of those students who claimed their rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act were being violated. The judge ruled that a handful of schools in the commonwealth could...
Portland third grader thrown across room by Multnomah Education Service District employee, suit claims
A Multnomah Education Service District worker inflicted illegal corporal punishment by picking up and throwing a Portland third grader with disabilities across a seclusion room, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. Tiria Jones’ 9-year-old son, who has autism, had attended Four Creeks School for five days when...
Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'
A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
School apologizes after teacher leads preschool students in an anti-Biden chant
A preschool teacher at Turning Point Christian School in Norco, California, sent a video to parents of her leading students in a chant against President Joe Biden, according to ABC7 Los Angeles. The news: The video was sent through the school’s messaging system after a Presidents Day lesson on Feb....
Parent takes legal action after school board president told her to 'zip it' during meeting
SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio school district is now facing a lawsuit after the school board's president told a mom to “zip it” during a board meeting. The parent feels her free speech rights were violated by Big Walnut Schools and that prompted the board to hold a special meeting Tuesday.
Move Over Bozeman! This is Now Montana’s Fastest Growing City
For the past few years, Bozeman has been the fastest-growing micropolitan area in the country, but according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, another city in Montana has taken the top spot. Many cities and towns across Montana have been adjusting to rapid growth in recent years....
Kids Can Now Play Alone Outside Without State Punishing Parents
The law ensures that it isn't an offense if a "reasonable and prudent" parent allows their child to engage in independent activities like traveling to school.
Virginia high school senior fears ‘deadnaming’ at graduation
In a few weeks, thousands of teenagers in Hampton Roads, Virginia will walk across the stage to accept their high school diplomas. But one student is racing to court in hopes of getting their name legally changed in time for the ceremony.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban
Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
Sentinel High School briefly locked down Wednesday morning
Sentinel High School in Missoula was briefly placed in lockdown prior to Wednesday's start of classes.
Dangers of fentanyl impacting Montana first responders
Since it takes just a small amount of fentanyl to cause an overdose, law enforcement, EMTs, and even crime lab scientists must take extra precautions
Missoula PD seeking solutions to staffing challenges, academy openings
A lack of openings in the Montana Law Enforcement Academy has made it difficult for the Missoula Police Department to hire and train new officers.
Charter-Spectrum seeks Connect MT funding to extend broadband in Missoula County
Looking to see broadband reach rural areas of Missoula County, commissioners are backing a grant application from Charter-Spectrum as it eyes funding from the Connect MT grant.
Sentinel High School principal placed on leave
Missoula County Public Schools learned Friday of criminal charges filed against Sentinel High School principal Ryan Rettig.
Carson school superintendent pact goes before trustees
The Carson City School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday will discuss and take possible action on a proposed superintendent contract with John Goldhardt, including the approval of a salary up to $175,000 plus benefits. On Feb. 22, the trustees directed board President Richard Varner to enter into contract negotiations...
Mount Diablo Unified School District Teachers Vote Overwhelmingly in Favor of Strike
CONCORD, California (KPIX) — Members of the Mount Diablo Education Association on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if they can’t reach a contract deal with the district. The strike authorization vote was 92% in favor of walking out if terms aren’t reached. Mount Diablo Unified...
Public comment sought on possible Higgins Avenue redesign plans
Higgins Avenue is going through growing pains, and as the city grows, problems like traffic and accidents and pedestrians getting hurt will only continue.
Ground officially broken on new $26M Lolo School
The Lolo School District officially broke ground on their new school on Wednesday.
LDS announces plans for Missoula temple
Plans have been announced to erect a Mormon Temple in Missoula.
