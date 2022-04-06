ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings school trustees take preliminary vote in favor of relaxing age-out policy

By Erik Olson, Mitch Lagge
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

School Voucher Bill Fails Following Senate Vote

The highly contested education voucher bill is dead after a late-night vote. : Public School Supporters Rallying At State Capitol For Public Schools Week. Just before midnight, state Senators narrowly rejected the measure by only two votes. After more than two hours of debate, Senators came to the final decision,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Education
Billings, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Education
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Trustee#High School#Board Of Trustees#Mtn News#The Billings School Board
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Nevada Appeal

Carson school superintendent pact goes before trustees

The Carson City School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday will discuss and take possible action on a proposed superintendent contract with John Goldhardt, including the approval of a salary up to $175,000 plus benefits. On Feb. 22, the trustees directed board President Richard Varner to enter into contract negotiations...
CARSON CITY, NV
KPAX

KPAX

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy