Billings school trustees take preliminary vote in favor of relaxing age-out policy

Daines throws support behind Billings student with special needs
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has jumped into the controversy involving a Billings special-needs student, urging the school board to allow 19-year-old Emily Pennington to graduate with her West High class.
Billings teacher named Montana counselor of the year
A Billings school counselor is the Counselor of the Year in the state of Montana. Students, teachers, principal and the staff at Ponderosa Elementary School are all excited for Chad Jackson.
Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'
A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
deseret.com
School apologizes after teacher leads preschool students in an anti-Biden chant
A preschool teacher at Turning Point Christian School in Norco, California, sent a video to parents of her leading students in a chant against President Joe Biden, according to ABC7 Los Angeles. The news: The video was sent through the school’s messaging system after a Presidents Day lesson on Feb....
Parent takes legal action after school board president told her to 'zip it' during meeting
SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio school district is now facing a lawsuit after the school board's president told a mom to “zip it” during a board meeting. The parent feels her free speech rights were violated by Big Walnut Schools and that prompted the board to hold a special meeting Tuesday.
Move Over Bozeman! This is Now Montana’s Fastest Growing City
For the past few years, Bozeman has been the fastest-growing micropolitan area in the country, but according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, another city in Montana has taken the top spot. Many cities and towns across Montana have been adjusting to rapid growth in recent years....
Kids Can Now Play Alone Outside Without State Punishing Parents
The law ensures that it isn't an offense if a "reasonable and prudent" parent allows their child to engage in independent activities like traveling to school.
Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators
(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
Elementary students locked in ‘isolation room’ as discipline, administrator says
A school worker describes the room as a "cold, cinder block jail-like cell."
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban
Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
Billings medical marijuana business files lawsuit against city
An ordinance regulating the sale of medical marijuana in Billings unlawfully restricts the age of those who work at the business, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court.
Dangers of fentanyl impacting Montana first responders
Since it takes just a small amount of fentanyl to cause an overdose, law enforcement, EMTs, and even crime lab scientists must take extra precautions
Public hearing on proposed new Costco location in Billings delayed
A public hearing on Costco's proposed move to a new location on Zoo Drive has been delayed until May 3 before the Billings City Board of Adjustment. The hearing will take place in the first-floor conference room of the Miller Building at 2825 Third Ave. N. in Billings.
MSU students work together with Montana State inmates in partnership
Students at Montana State University are putting the skills they’ve learned at the Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering and applying it to an inmate training program in Deer Lodge.
Transportation officials: 1-90 Yellowstone River Project ahead of schedule
If you’ve driven Interstate 90 recently between Billings and Lockwood, then you know the orange cones are out. On Tuesday, the Montana Department of Transportation gave an update on the Yellowstone River Project during an open house at the Billings Public Library.
Masks become optional at LKSD schools. Other COVID-19 policies relaxed
Masks will be optional starting March 28 at Lower Kuskokwim School District (LKSD) schools. In a special meeting on March 22, the school board relaxed its masking policy, as well as a number of other COVID-19-related policies. LKSD’s new policy to make masks optional is supported by the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health...
Carson school superintendent pact goes before trustees
The Carson City School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday will discuss and take possible action on a proposed superintendent contract with John Goldhardt, including the approval of a salary up to $175,000 plus benefits. On Feb. 22, the trustees directed board President Richard Varner to enter into contract negotiations...
Mount Diablo Unified School District Teachers Vote Overwhelmingly in Favor of Strike
CONCORD, California (KPIX) — Members of the Mount Diablo Education Association on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if they can’t reach a contract deal with the district. The strike authorization vote was 92% in favor of walking out if terms aren’t reached. Mount Diablo Unified...
Virginia high school senior fears ‘deadnaming’ at graduation
In a few weeks, thousands of teenagers in Hampton Roads, Virginia will walk across the stage to accept their high school diplomas. But one student is racing to court in hopes of getting their name legally changed in time for the ceremony.
Nampa School Board selects new trustee
NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School Board voted unanimously Monday night to name Marco Valle as the new Zone 2 Trustee. Valle will replace former trustee and board vice president Mike Kipp. Although he will not be officially sworn in until April 11, Valle has been asked to attend all school board meetings beginning immediately.
Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.
