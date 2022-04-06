San Diego County set to experience summer-like heat through Friday

The city of San Diego is moving forward with a new moratorium on no-fault evictions until Sept. 30, or 60 days after the end of the local pandemic state of emergency, whichever comes first. Next, Ukrainian nationals continue to have access to the U.S. asylum system. But people from other countries face much greater scrutiny. Later, one of the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic, has nothing to do with the virus itself. In San Diego, Rady Children’s hospital reports record numbers of young people seeking mental health treatment. Then, the City Council on Monday appointed Charles Modica to be the next independent budget analyst. The position was created during San Diego's 2004 financial crisis. Finally The Studio Door gallery in Hillcrest is hosting #WeBorrowTheEarthFromOurChildren, a new exhibit showcasing artwork about climate change by students aged 3 to 18.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO