ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County set to experience summer-like heat through Friday

By City News Service
KPBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's going to feel a lot like summer across much of San Diego County starting Wednesday, with temperatures expected to push triple- digits in some areas. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will be in place from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Friday for San Diego County...

www.kpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Rain Possible This Weekend as San Diego County Temps Get More Chilly

Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022. Mild temperatures will give way to cooler conditions this weekend and will even be accompanied by a chance for some showers in San Diego County. Conditions will steadily become chillier as the week progresses, with the possibility of rain Saturday night...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
City
National City, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
City
San Marcos, CA
NBC San Diego

Small Quake Rattles Imperial County East of San Diego

A preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey at 3:31 p.m. Sunday in the Imperial Valley near the Salton Sea. The quake was recorded at 4.9 miles west of Calipatria, a small community located in Imperial County along state Route 111 and 22.2 miles north of El Centro.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego County supervisors narrow to 3 candidates for interim sheriff

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors advanced three candidates Tuesday who will be considered next week as interim sheriff. Michael Barletta, Edwin Brock and Anthony Ray are all law enforcement veterans. Barletta and Brock previously worked in the sheriff's department. Barletta, who retired as a commander, is now an instructor and consultant. Brock — who retired as a lieutenant and was in charge of the San Marcos station — serves as chief of police in Arvin, a city in Kern County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Temperature#Drought#Weather#Nws San Diego
KPBS

San Diego moves ahead with no-fault eviction moratorium

The city of San Diego is moving forward with a new moratorium on no-fault evictions until Sept. 30, or 60 days after the end of the local pandemic state of emergency, whichever comes first. Next, Ukrainian nationals continue to have access to the U.S. asylum system. But people from other countries face much greater scrutiny. Later, one of the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic, has nothing to do with the virus itself. In San Diego, Rady Children’s hospital reports record numbers of young people seeking mental health treatment. Then, the City Council on Monday appointed Charles Modica to be the next independent budget analyst. The position was created during San Diego's 2004 financial crisis. Finally The Studio Door gallery in Hillcrest is hosting #WeBorrowTheEarthFromOurChildren, a new exhibit showcasing artwork about climate change by students aged 3 to 18.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AccuWeather

Enormous storm could produce blizzard, widespread severe weather next week

An expansive and multi-faceted storm system is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it travels from the Rockies to the Great Plains next week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could result in a five-day stretch of threatening severe weather as well as a robust snowstorm that could produce dangerous blizzard conditions.
KPBS

San Diego County reports 433 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 433 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths in its latest data, as the rate of those testing positive for the virus continued to decline. Tuesday's data increases the county's cumulative totals to 745,310 cases and 5,126 deaths since the pandemic...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Wonderfront Festival lineup unveiled, set for November at San Diego waterfront

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The first batch of artists set to perform at the 2022 Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival at the downtown San Diego waterfront was unveiled Friday. Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon and Gwen Stefani are among the artists headlining this year's festival, set for Nov. 18-20. The names unveiled this week are among an initial batch of acts released by festival organizers, who say a second phase of artists will be revealed in May.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

San Diego County home prices up 16% from last year

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The median price of an existing, single-family home in San Diego County was $888,000 in February, up from $875,000 in January and from $765,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Tuesday. Statewide, the average median home price rose to $771,270, up from $765,610 in January and $699,000 in […]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Not EVERYBODY Loves San Diego: County Population Declines

Remember back when everybody wanted to move to San Diego, and the forecast painted a rosy picture of a boomtown growing ever bigger, sunnier, and, well, better?. Well, the pandemic and housing and gas prices and whatever else have put an end to that, at least last year, in any case.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy