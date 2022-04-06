Uncle Peter's Pasties

The kitchen crew at Uncle knows how to whip up a steaming bowl of noodles bathed in rich and savory broth that attracts the hungry, but patient, masses.Yes, but: Ramen is hot. And in the summertime, so is Denver, which means people are looking for something cooler.Chef-owner Tommy Lee has a solution.What's happening: In the latest of three iterations of Uncle's yakitori menu, chef Sean May tackles traditional Japanese chicken skewers six nights a week — breaking down roughly ten birds per day from Green Circle, an Amish farm in Pennsylvania.The big picture: Lee has made his West Washington Park...
Comments / 0