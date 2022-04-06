ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Greek PM inaugurates 204 MW solar park, pledges fast permits for renewables

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCmAH_0f19evtZ00
Solar panels used to produce renewable energy are pictured during the launch event of a photovoltaic park near Kozani, Greece, April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

ATHENS, April 6 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis inaugurated on Wednesday a 204-megawatt solar park and promised to speed up permits for renewable energy projects as the country seeks to wean off polluting and costly imported fossil fuels.

Greece aims to almost double its installed capacity from renewables to about 19 gigawatts by 2030. This could be revised upwardly as part of the European Commission's fresh drive to accelerate transition to green energy and end reliance on Russian gas by 2027 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

The solar park in the northern Greek town of Kozani, which was built by Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT), will supply power to 75,000 households and connect to the country's power grid in coming weeks.

"This project reflects our national goals for cheap and clean energy from the sun, from the wind, from the water," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the park's inauguration.

Greece beat its 2020 goal by tapping renewables for 21.7% of its energy consumption, according to the European Union statistics office, and aims to increase the figure to 35% by 2030.

But it will need quicker permissioning to overcome delays in installations and large-scale storage.

Mitsotakis said his government will speed up licencing procedures and was set to specify permits for the construction of large-scale offshore wind parks.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, additional reporting by Alexandros Avramidis; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
MSNBC

Biden's missed opportunity to go all in on renewable energy

President Joe Biden made lofty promises about transitioning America to clean energy both during the campaign and once in office. When Russia invaded Ukraine last month, it seemed like a natural moment to revive the calls for investment in clean energy and a greener economy. Oddly, though, exactly the opposite...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
eenews.net

Industry calls Biden tariff probe a ‘disaster’ for solar

The Biden administration announced an investigation yesterday on whether to slap import taxes on solar panels and key equipment, angering advocates who said it could stall the industry’s growth enough to thwart climate goals. The investigation, which could take a year to fully play out, was prompted by a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Solar Installations#Energy Transition#Pledges#Greek Pm#The European Commission#Russian#The European Union
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Opinion: These 5 energy innovations could transform how we fight climate change — and save us money

To most people, a solar farm or a geothermal plant is simply a power producer. Scientists and engineers see far more potential. They envision offshore wind turbines capturing and storing carbon beneath the sea, and geothermal plants producing essential metals for powering electric vehicles. Electric vehicle batteries, too, can be transformed to power homes, saving their owners money.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Greece
LisaB

Is residential solar power the answer to our energy problems?

Solar energy can help alleviate the energy crisisVivint Solar/Unsplash. Alternative forms of energy have been gaining headway for years. Alternative energy sources, like solar energy, help decrease emissions from burning fossil fuels, harming the atmosphere. Numerous companies have developed alternative energy sources like wind, water, and solar. Lately, solar power has made a big bang in residential and industrial buildings. It is the most common energy source used to alleviate electricity costs. Though many are for solar power energy, there is still resistance and questions.
The Independent

‘Freeze-thaw’ battery can store energy for months in huge boost for renewables

Scientists have created a new type of molten “freeze-thaw” battery that can hold energy for several months without losing charge.The breakthrough could have major implications for the renewable energy sector, where electricity generation can fluctuate massively depending on the season.A team from the US Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) described the long-duration grid battery in a paper published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science.The study, titled ‘A freeze-thaw molten salt battery for seasonal storage’, explained how wind and solar power could be captured and stored for up to 12 weeks with minimal loss to storage capacity.Implementing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Greek PM tells Zelenskiy EU sanctions will help pressure Russia

ATHENS, March 14 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday the full implementation of sanctions by European Union countries would help put pressure on Russia to stop attacks. The two leaders discussed the impact of Russia's invasion by phone, the Greek premier's office...
POLITICS
The Independent

Reprieve for capping fracking wells as Government considers its energy strategy

The UK’s only shale gas wells will not be sealed up at the end of June after regulators lifted an order for them to be capped.Fracking firm Cuadrilla had been under instruction to plug its wells in Lancashire by the end of June 2022.But the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) said the firm now had until the end of June 2023 to evaluate options for the Preston New Road and Elswick sites.The move comes ahead of the publication of the Government’s delayed energy strategy, with Boris Johnson under pressure from Tory MPs to end a moratorium on fracking.Cuadrilla chief executive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Greek PM pledges financial relief from soaring energy costs

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will extend financial aid to relieve consumers suffering from soaring energy costs exacerbated by sanctions against Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday. Benchmark wholesale European gas prices surged by more than 300% last year, pushing up the cost of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy