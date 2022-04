DERRY – Students from high schools across Southern New Hampshire will converge on Pinkerton Academy on April 6, 2022, for the Southern New Hampshire College Fair. The fair will take place in the Hackler Gymnasium on By-Pass 28 in Derry from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. All students and parents from New Hampshire high schools are welcome to attend the event free of charge.

DERRY, NH ・ 15 DAYS AGO