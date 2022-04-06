Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Scores 11 points off bench

Tatum produced 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-94 win over the Bulls. Tatum's 10 rebounds helped to pad a tepid scoring total in Wednesday's win. Tatum only completed 27.7 percent of his shots and managed just one three-pointer in eight attempts. It's still yet to be determined if the Celtics will rest Tatum for the second half of a back-to-back Thursday, limit his minutes or give him his usual heavy workload.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO