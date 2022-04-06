ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Scores 11 points off bench

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

McDaniels produced 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and two steals...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson coming off Grizzlies' bench on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson will play with the second unit Tuesday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Jaren Jackson Jr. missed Friday's game due to a thigh injury, but on the injury report for Tuesday night, he didn't carry a designation into the day. He'll play and immediately start in his return to the court, sending Anderson back to the bench.
NBA
FOX Sports

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
MEMPHIS, TN
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
FOX Sports

Ball leads Hornets past Magic after 3 players ejected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 128-101 on Thursday night to get back on the right track after two lopsided losses. Terry Rozier added 22 points as Charlotte pulled within one game...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thunder win again, top Trail Blazers

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Jaylen Hoard had career highs of 24 points and 21 rebounds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Portland Trail Blazers 98-94 on Tuesday night. Isaiah Roby had 18 points and a career-high six steals, Greg Kakaitzakis scored 17 points and Olivier Sarr had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City improved to 4-0 against the Trail Blazers this season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

Tyler Herro goes scorching hot to match Dwyane Wade’s Heat record

Here’s a suggestion: Just give the Sixth Man of the Year trophy to Tyler Herro already. The high-scoring guard had another stellar performance off the bench on Tuesday night, leading the Miami Heat to a 144-115 drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets. Herro scored a career-high 35 points in 34 minutes. He shot an efficient 11-of-18 from the floor, including 6-of-10 three-pointers, and added six rebounds and three assists.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Probable for Thursday

Beasley (ankle) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Spurs. Beasley was able to play through the ankle issue in Tuesday's loss to the Wizards, and he should be able to do so again Thursday against San Antonio. He's averaged 13.7 points across 27.7 minutes per game in his last three appearances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jalen Mcdaniels
Gordon Hayward
Reuters

Nikola Jokic hits milestone as Nuggets clinch playoff bid

EditorsNote: 4th graf, change Memphis’ record to 55-25 Nikola Jokic overcame a gash on his head to finish with 35 points and 16 rebounds while grabbing a piece of NBA history as the host Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-109 on Thursday night to clinch a Western Conference playoff spot.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Posts second straight double-double

Whiteside amassed 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and five blocks in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 137-101 win over the Thunder. Both Whiteside and Rudy Gobert double-doubled in the blowout win, and Whiteside outpaced his counterpart with five swats. This was the veteran center's second straight double-double, and he blocked four shots in his previous contest against Memphis. Whiteside hasn't reached the 20-minute mark since March 12 but he continues to be a productive rebounder and shot-blocker.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles amid shooting woes

Tatum produced 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-94 win over the Bulls. Tatum's 10 rebounds helped to pad a tepid scoring total in Wednesday's win. Tatum only completed 27.7 percent of his shots and managed just one three-pointer in eight attempts. It's still yet to be determined if the Celtics will rest Tatum for the second half of a back-to-back Thursday, limit his minutes or give him his usual heavy workload.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Probable vs. Cavaliers

Curry (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports. Curry is dealing with some soreness in his ankle following a return from a two-game absence, but he's still expected to play. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 14.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.2 minutes.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Pours in 23 points in wun

McCollum amassed 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 win over the Kings. McCollum continues to thrive with the Pelicans. He can flash tremendous upside with scoring totals of 30-plus points and also excels with excellent secondary numbers on a consistent basis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Charlotte Hornets
Reuters

Pelicans down Kings, seal Western Conference play-in bid

CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes scored 23 points apiece Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a Western Conference play-in berth with a 123-109 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. Hayes, with 12 rebounds, and Willy Hernangomez, with 12 points and 12 rebounds, put up double-doubles for the Pelicans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Sticking around with Utah

Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles despite loss

Jokic posted 41 points (18-35 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 116-97 loss to the Spurs. Jokic putting up a monster double-double shouldn't surprise anyone at this point, though the fact that he needed 35 shots to score 41 points might be a bit surprising due to the impressive efficiency levels he's shown all year long. The MVP candidate is ending the season on a strong note with averages of 32.8 points, 13.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game over his last 10 games. Plus, he's also scored 35 or more points in five of his last six contests.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Will be available Thursday

Monroe has officially signed with the Timberwolves and will be available for Thursday's game against Phoenix. Earlier Thursday, the Wolves signed Monroe for the remainder of the season, and he's since joined the team and is on the floor for pregame warmups. It's unclear if he'll actually see any action, but the veteran spent some time with Minnesota earlier in the season, so he should be relatively familiar with the Wolves' system.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

