ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

South Carolina Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Horry County man

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOI24_0f19eH1r00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Supreme Court published an opinion Wednesday morning upholding the death sentence for a man convicted of killing two convenience store employees in separate robberies in 2015.

The opinion, published Tuesday regarding a writ of certiorari from Horry County Circuit Court Judge Robert Hood that was first heard on Oct. 12, regards the death sentence of Jerome Jenkins Jr. The opinion consolidates a direct appeal and a mandatory review of his death sentence.

On Jan. 2, 2015 James Daniels entered the Sunhouse convenience store in Longs to scout the location out for Jerome Jenkins and James’ brother, McKinley Daniels, to rob it. James Daniels left the store, and Jenkins and McKinley Daniels went in masked and with pistols.

Both men shot at an employee, who then ran into a bathroom. Jenkins is accused of following him and shooting through the bathroom door. The employee was injured when shattered glass from bottles hit his head.

McKinley Daniels then took money from the cash register, and both he and Jenkins fired at the clerk when they left. Bala Paruchuri, who was manning the register, was shot and killed.

The men had robbed two other stores in Jan. 2015, according to evidence at trial, and Jenkins had shot and killed Trisha Stull, another store clerk, at a different Sunhouse store.

Jenkins admitted he was guilty at the trial, but believed he was unable to plead guilty beforehand, according to court documents. His lawyers also claimed that an argument that Jenkins had attacked and threw feces at correctional officers’ faces during previous incarcerations, and therefore would be dangerous in the future, should not have been presented.

The team also points to a forensic psychiatry expert who had diagnosed Jenkins with mental health disorders, and testified in court that Jenkins was “under the influence” of the Daniels brothers.

South Carolina now able to carry out execution by firing squad

Jenkins claims that the court made seven errors — including that a Myrtle Beach Police Department correctional officer who had received evidence about the case was allowed to be on the jury.

His more “compelling” argument, according to the South Carolina Supreme Court, is that he asked the trial court in March 2019 if it was legal for the prosecution to deny him a guilty plea and instead force him to go on trial. In a transcript included in the opinion, he asked if pleading guilty to a death sentence meant he’d be on death row. When the court said that he would, he responded “Not a chance.”

“We wish to be very clear this was error by the trial court,” the opinion reads.

However, the South Carolina Supreme Court’s opinion, written by Justice Cannon Few, said that the discussion happened nine weeks before the trial and had plenty of time to be corrected. Few wrote that Jenkins’ lawyers had at least three opportunities to object to those comments, and that it’s unthinkable that his lawyers didn’t have at least one conversation about his right to a trial by jury.

“This is particularly true in this case, where we know the question of a guilty plea was very much on the mind of Jenkins and his lawyers,” the opinion states. “In those conversations, it is equally inconceivable counsel did not explain to Jenkins that the trial court would be required by law to consider both death and life as options for his sentence, and to do so with an open mind without preconceptions as to which sentence the evidence would warrant the trial court impose.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 9

ONE MANS OPINION
1d ago

Boy hope you are ready to meet your maker. Because you had no problems sending your foes off to make peace with their's

Reply
4
Vernika S
17h ago

it's hard for us to forgive,but God forgives time after time, But the bible also said and eye for an eye , I hope they pray before they meet their fate

Reply
2
Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina deputies make arrest in 1998 murder case

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in a murder case dating back nearly 24 years. Dorchester County Sheriff LC Knight held a press conference where he announced an arrest in the 1998 killing of 42-year-old Stephanie Thompson. An investigation began just before Christmas of 1998 […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
State
South Carolina State
FOX8 News

Lawyer: Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father in Lumberton has received ‘much harsher treatment’ in prison

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Daniel Green, one of two men convicted for the murder of Michael Jordan’s father in 1993, has received different treatment in prison because of who his charges are connected to, according to his attorney. “[Prison] is hard if you committed the crime,” said Chris Mumma, the executive director of the North […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

April Barber greeted by husband and son after release from prison

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad woman behind bars for the past 30 years, convicted of killing her grandparents in 1991, is now free after being granted clemency. April Barber left an Anson Correctional Facility early Thursday morning. She entered prison at 15 years old and was expected to serve two life sentences. She’s now 45 and a free woman.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Horry
Person
Jerome Jenkins
FOX8 News

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in Randolph, Chatham County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Forensic Psychiatry#Sunhouse#Longs
WJBF

DRUG BUST | Richmond Co. Sheriff says Tyrone Guy’s Drug Trafficking Organization arrests not complete

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– 19 suspected members of a drug trafficking organization are behind bars after a two-year undercover narcotics investigation. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspects allegedly involved in Tyrone Guy’s Drug Trafficking Organization. “We’re at not an end point but essentially we’re at a starting point where now we’re going to see […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

34K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy