ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin to hold annual statewide tornado drill Thursday

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygESm_0f19dvrM00

Wisconsin will conduct its annual statewide tornado drill on Thursday, April 7, according to the ReadyWisconsin campaign.

ReadyWisconsin is part of the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs and serves as a one-stop-shop for emergency and disaster preparedness information, according to its website.

On Thursday, at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., everyone is encouraged to pause what they are doing and practice going to their designated shelter location. If there is severe weather expected anywhere in the state on April 7, ReadyWisconsin says the drill would be postponed to April 8.

During the drill times, Ready Wisconsin the National Weather Service will conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests, which can be heard if actively listening to a weather radio at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Some communities may also choose to test their outdoor warning sirens during drill times.

The public is encouraged to share how they're participating in the drill on social media using the hashtag #TornadoDrillWI.

This is part of Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin, declared by Gov. Tony Evers as a time to encourage Wisconsinites to prepare for severe weather and tornadoes that occur during the spring and summer months.

Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes per year, ReadyWisconsin says. The National Weather Service confirmed 41 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin in 2021.

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
The Georgia Sun

Georgia at risk for more tornadoes tonight

Residents in part of the Southeast will face more volatile weather into Wednesday night that will include the risk of tornadoes. AccuWeather meteorologists say the risk of flash flooding will also be heightened as a result of the rounds of stormy weather so far this week. A tornado touched down...
GEORGIA STATE
The Weather Channel

Dozens of Tornadoes Leave Damage Across Several States (PHOTOS)

Three people were killed, homes ripped apart and trees and power lines torn down as an outbreak of severe weather plowed across the South this week. It was the third consecutive week of tornadoes and storms for states from Texas to South Carolina. National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least 39 tornadoes in six states. Those numbers include at least 13 in South Carolina and at least nine in Georgia, where one person was killed Tuesday in Pembroke, located in Bryan County about 30 miles west of Savannah.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
The Independent

Two killed in severe storms as 41 tornadoes reported across South

Two people are dead after powerful storms swept across the US South, with 41 tornadoes reported in five states and forecasters warning that more dangerous weather is on the way.A woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia after a suspected tornado left several buildings partly destroyed. A person identified as WM Soloman, 71, was killed in Whitehouse, Texas after a tree fell on his home in high winds, the local mayor said.More than eight million people were placed under tornado watch late on Tuesday amid non-stop alerts from the National Weather Service for areas from southern Mississippi to the coasts...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noaa Weather Radio#Extreme Weather
People

2 Deaths Reported in Latest Tornadoes to Ravage the South

At least two people died in the latest tornadoes to hit the southern U.S., and weather experts caution more trouble might be ahead for the devastated region. The National Weather Service declared a tornado emergency for the Midlands area of South Carolina to Mississippi on Tuesday, WLTX reported. The twisters coincided with severe thunderstorms and flash flooding, resulting in severe destruction and casualties.
GEORGIA STATE
The Weather Channel

Here Are Your Odds of Being Hit By a Tornado

Have you ever wondered about the odds you'll experience a tornado in your area in any given year? A number of studies over the past few decades have attempted to quantify your tornado risk. If you simply examined a map of all United States tornado tracks, you might conclude your...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy