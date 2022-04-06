Wisconsin to hold annual statewide tornado drill Thursday

Wisconsin will conduct its annual statewide tornado drill on Thursday, April 7, according to the ReadyWisconsin campaign.

ReadyWisconsin is part of the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs and serves as a one-stop-shop for emergency and disaster preparedness information, according to its website.

On Thursday, at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., everyone is encouraged to pause what they are doing and practice going to their designated shelter location. If there is severe weather expected anywhere in the state on April 7, ReadyWisconsin says the drill would be postponed to April 8.

During the drill times, Ready Wisconsin the National Weather Service will conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests, which can be heard if actively listening to a weather radio at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Some communities may also choose to test their outdoor warning sirens during drill times.

The public is encouraged to share how they're participating in the drill on social media using the hashtag #TornadoDrillWI.

This is part of Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin, declared by Gov. Tony Evers as a time to encourage Wisconsinites to prepare for severe weather and tornadoes that occur during the spring and summer months.

Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes per year, ReadyWisconsin says. The National Weather Service confirmed 41 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin in 2021.