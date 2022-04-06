ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans block urgent $10B COVID bill in fight over immigration restrictions

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

Republicans blocked a much-needed bipartisan $10 billion bill to fight COVID-19 on Wednesday over their unrelated insistence that Congress also act to keep pandemic era restrictions on immigration.

A day after both sides agreed to the deal funding vaccines, treatments and testing, GOP senators balked at moving the bill forward unless Democrats allow a vote on their amendment to maintain Title 42 rules barring most immigrants from crossing the southern border.

“Senate Republicans, to a person, blocked the ability to move forward and get this legislation done, because they wanted to play politics and inject extraneous issues into the debate,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday.

A Democratic move to push the COVID measure past a procedural hurdle failed Tuesday when all 50 Republicans opposed it, leaving Democrats 13 votes short of the 60 they needed to prevail.

The GOP wants to tack on a side measure preventing President Biden from lifting pandemic-era curbs on migrants entering the U.S., even though that issue was not part of the bipartisan deal.

With Biden polling poorly on his handling of immigration and Democrats divided on the issue, Republicans see a chance to use the issue to embarrass or divide Democrats.

Schumer said Republicans are playing politics with the pandemic aid bill, which is needed to fund the effort to keep a lid on the pandemic.

“God forbid a second variant hits and people ask, why aren’t the vaccines there? Why aren’t the therapeutics there?” Schumer added.

Public health officials and most Democrats also say the decision to lift the immigration restrictions should be based on an assessment of the pandemic, not GOP anti-immigration talking points.

“The decision should be made by the (Centers for Disease Control). That’s where it has been, and that’s where it belongs,” said Jeff Zients, head of the White House COVID-19 task force.

The so-called Title 42 restrictions allow authorities to immediately expel asylum seekers and migrants for public health reasons. It was imposed by former President Trump at the 2020 height of the pandemic.

The ban expires May 23, and doctors say there is no good public health reason to extend it.

But the move is likely to trigger a massive increase in people trying to cross the Mexican border into the U.S. That presents Democrats with a nasty dilemma ahead of fall elections when they’re expected to struggle to retain their razor-thin House and Senate majorities.

Public health officials and the White House have pleaded with Congress to approve the pandemic bill before lawmakers leave in days for a two-week recess. Tuesday’s vote suggested that could be a tough ask.

The new obstacle comes as the new omicron subvariant, BA.2, threatens to spark a new increase in U.S. COVID-19 cases. Around 980,000 Americans and over 6 million people worldwide have died from the disease.

The $10 billion pandemic package is already far less than the $22.5 billion Biden initially sought. It also lacks the $5 billion Biden wanted to battle the pandemic overseas.

The government says it has run out of money to finance COVID-19 testing and treatments for people without insurance, and is running low on funds for boosters, free monoclonal antibody treatments, and care for people with immune system weaknesses.

