Minneapolis, MN

No charges against Minneapolis cop who fatally shot Amir Locke in no-knock raid: ‘Y’all still think that we don’t matter’

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Amir Locke during a SWAT raid in February will not face charges, the Hennepin County attorney announced Wednesday, finding his actions were justified.

The family of the 22-year-old man ripped the decision.

Locke’s mother, Karen Wells, speaking at the National Action Network conference on a panel on police reform Wednesday, said she was “disgusted with Minneapolis.”

“This country is still a disappointment in 2022,” she said at the New York event. “We have rights. We vote. We carry legal firearms, and y’all still think that we don’t matter. Amir is more than a hashtag. We’re going to continue the fight for the no-knock warrant bans,” she said.

On Feb. 2, SWAT team members served a no-knock warrant on the Bolero Flats apartment in connection to the fatal shooting of Otis Elder the previous month. Body camera footage shows an officer use a key to unlock the door of the apartment, rented by the brother of 17-year-old murder suspect Mekhi Camden Speed, Locke’s cousin.

As the officers shouted “police” and “search warrant,” Locke, who was asleep on the couch, awoke and grabbed his gun.

That’s when Officer Mark Hanneman shot him three times, twice in the chest and once in the wrist. Locke was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident lasted just 10 seconds.

The initial press release from the Minneapolis Police Department described Locke as a “suspect,” even though he was not named on the search warrant.

“Amir Locke’s life mattered. He was a young man with plans to move to Dallas, where he would be closer to his mom and — he hoped — build a career as a hip-hop artist, following in the musical footsteps of his father,” Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a joint statement.

“He should be alive today, and his death is a tragedy.”

But, they said, the state would have been unable to prove that Hanneman’s use of deadly force was out of line.

Instead, Locke’s gun posed a “specifically articulable threat” that Hanneman perceived as “a threat of death or great bodily harm that was reasonably likely to occur and to which the officers had to respond without delay.”

The decision to not press charges was strictly about the use of deadly force, not the use of a no-knock warrant, Freeman and Ellison asserted.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey banned no-knock warrants Tuesday night, barely 12 hours before the announcement of no charges.

Starting Friday, officers must repeatedly knock and announce their presence and purpose, then wait 20 seconds before entering the premises, according to the new policy. Between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., the waiting period stretches to 30 seconds. The ban makes an exception for “exigent circumstances,” such as the risk of “imminent harm” or “imminent destruction or removal of evidence.”

Body cameras must be worn and activated and a supervisor must be present for all planned search warrant executions.

“Any time law enforcement interacts with the public, all parties should be able to go home safely,” Freeman and Ellison said in their statement Wednesday. “No-knock warrants are highly risky and pose significant dangers to both law enforcement and the public, including to individuals who are not involved in any criminal activity.”

Wells and Locke’s father, Andre Locke, have called for criminal consequences and blamed the officers for not deescalating the situation.

Andre Locke also said his son had gotten the gun because he was working as a DoorDash driver and was scared about a recent spate of carjackings. The gun was licensed, he said.

On Wednesday in Harlem, the still-grieving mother noted she’s from Omaha, Neb., where Malcolm X grew up.

“Like he said with the infamous words, the chickens are coming home to roost — in Minneapolis, the United States should be prepared for all the chickens coming home to roost,” Wells said.

“I’m here for Amir. And I’m here to fight till my last breath.”

©2022 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

