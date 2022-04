The Detroit Red Wings are showing signs of having learned a lesson, and while it's too late to apply it this season, it's an encouraging development for the future. They head into the weekend having won consecutive games for the first time since mid-February, and having done so under impressive circumstances. The Wings succeeded against two opponents that had playoff positioning to play for, and spoiled things Tuesday for the Boston Bruins, 5-3, and Wednesday for the Winnipeg Jets, 3-1.

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO