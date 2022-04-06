This Organization Is Giving Away 2K Free Trees To NYers This Spring

The New York Restoration Project (NYRP) is working to make the city a bit greener, and this April and May they’re giving away free trees across NYC!

This tree giveaway returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, and this spring they have 2,000 native species to give away. These species include:

Serviceberry

River birch

Hornbeam

Hackberry

Redbud

Persimmon

Eastern red cedar

Sweetbay magnolia

Black gum

Black cherry

Swamp white oak

Bette Midler founded the New York Restoration Project (NYRP) in 1995 by picking up trash in a park, and it has since evolved into an environmental justice nonprofit and citywide nature conservancy. Today, NYRP’s mission is to combat the climate crisis, and their free tree giveaway is an effort to emphasize the role trees play in nature—they provide shade and oxygen, provide wildlife with shelter and habitats, reduce temperatures, improve the quality of our air, and mitigate stormwater run-off.

In order to receive a free tree all you have to do is register online . Then, once registered, choose one of their many pick-up locations and times across all five boroughs.

This free tree giveaway is going on throughout all of April and May. Learn more here .

