New York City, NY

Car Free Earth Day To Return To NYC On Select Streets Across The Five Boroughs

By Justine Golata
 3 days ago

What better way to celebrate Earth Day than en plein air, strolling the gorgeous streets of NYC, traffic free?

Ydanis Rodriguez, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) recently announced the return of NYC’s annual Car Free Earth Day event on Saturday, April 23. This will be the car-free event’s fifth year.

Courtesy of NYC DOT/ Car Free Earth Day 2018 – City Zone

Routes (soon to be released) will span across the five boroughs, restricting car traffic from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. while “connecting over 100 Open Streets, 22 plazas, and accessing 1,000+ miles of the NYC Bike Network,” shared the NYC DOT.

Courtesy of NYC DOT/ Car Free Earth Day 2018 – Garment District

Environmental programming will be found along the route, put on by city agencies and community organizations, to educate people on sustainability, climate change and to encourage environmental activism.

Activations include healthy eating demos, an urban design workshop, animal trivia, biofact presentations, and rides on Lime scooters, just to name a few!

Courtesy of NYC DOT/ Car Free Earth Day 2018 – City Zone

Those who partake and celebrate in the streets will be able to enjoy thrilling performances by local artists like the Mazarte Dance Company or Silver Shoes Dance Club who have partnered with NYC DOT for the event.

Car Free Earth Day 2018 – Times Square

“Earth Day is when we can all commit to protecting our Earth – and one way we can do that is by repurposing our roadways. Car-Free Earth Day is a growing tradition that allows NYC’s car-free streets to come alive,” said Commissioner Rodriguez.

The programming will be available across eight NYC locations as listed below:

Bronx
  • Roberto Clemente Plaza, 3rd Avenue, 148th Street to 149th Street
  • Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge Avenue
Brooklyn
  • Tompkins Avenue, Gates Avenue to Halsey Street
Manhattan
  • Avenue B, East 6th Street to East 14th Street
  • Broadway, East 17th Street to West 42nd Street
  • St. Nicholas Avenue, 181st Street to 190th Street
Queens
  • 34th Avenue, 69th Street to 94th Street
Staten Island
  • Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory Boulevard

Learn more about the event here .

In other news: NYC Launches Billboard Campaign To Fight Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

