Car Free Earth Day To Return To NYC On Select Streets Across The Five Boroughs

What better way to celebrate Earth Day than en plein air, strolling the gorgeous streets of NYC, traffic free?

Ydanis Rodriguez, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) recently announced the return of NYC’s annual Car Free Earth Day event on Saturday, April 23. This will be the car-free event’s fifth year.

Routes (soon to be released) will span across the five boroughs, restricting car traffic from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. while “connecting over 100 Open Streets, 22 plazas, and accessing 1,000+ miles of the NYC Bike Network,” shared the NYC DOT.

Environmental programming will be found along the route, put on by city agencies and community organizations, to educate people on sustainability, climate change and to encourage environmental activism.

Activations include healthy eating demos, an urban design workshop, animal trivia, biofact presentations, and rides on Lime scooters, just to name a few!

Those who partake and celebrate in the streets will be able to enjoy thrilling performances by local artists like the Mazarte Dance Company or Silver Shoes Dance Club who have partnered with NYC DOT for the event.

“Earth Day is when we can all commit to protecting our Earth – and one way we can do that is by repurposing our roadways. Car-Free Earth Day is a growing tradition that allows NYC’s car-free streets to come alive,” said Commissioner Rodriguez.

The programming will be available across eight NYC locations as listed below:

Roberto Clemente Plaza, 3rd Avenue, 148th Street to 149th Street

Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge Avenue

Tompkins Avenue, Gates Avenue to Halsey Street

Avenue B, East 6th Street to East 14th Street

Broadway, East 17th Street to West 42nd Street

St. Nicholas Avenue, 181st Street to 190th Street

34th Avenue, 69th Street to 94th Street

Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory Boulevard

Learn more about the event here .