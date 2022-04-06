ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Man saves neighbor in wheelchair from Clarksville house fire

By Caroline Sutton
 1 day ago
A man in Clarksville has been credited with saving the life of his neighbor who uses a wheelchair after a fire broke out overnight.

Heavy flames and smoke were seen from a home on Davis Drive just after midnight on Wednesday morning. When firefighters arrived, Charlie Harris, 60, who lived in an apartment in the home was safely outside the building, thanks to his neighbor.

According to the Clarksville Fire Department, Harris accidentally dropped a cigar while making his bed, sparking the fire. His neighbor Anthony Hinderliter noticed the flames and smoke when he looked out of a window. Hinderliter went outside with a fire extinguisher in an effort to help, then unlocked the wheels on the wheelchair and pulled Harris to safety.

Harris told firefighters Hinderliter saved his life by helping him escape from the flames.

Hinderliter has set up a GoFundMe for Harris.

