ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Windshield wipers can fail

KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haqMM_0f19dCa100

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 682,000 compact SUVs because the windshield wipers can fail.

The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.

Ball joints in the wiper module can rust, causing one or both wipers to fail, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect the module and repair or replace it if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 2.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford Transit Connect Recalled Over Windshield Adhesion Safety Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2016 and 2020 Ford Transit Connect models due to a windshield adhesion safety issue. Select 2020-2021 Ford F-Series vehicles and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E models were also recently recalled for this same problem. The defect: in affected vehicles, the front windshield may have been...
CARS
torquenews.com

Six Vehicles with Fatal Engines or Transmissions to Avoid

After working on cars for over 20 years, this mechanic lists and discusses six vehicles with fatal engines or transmissions that virtually destroys the value of the vehicle and your car budget. Don’t Walk---RUN from These Vehicles Listed. Here is some need-to-know info in a “Do Not Buy” video...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wipers#Windshield#Vehicles#Detroit#Ap#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
Motley Fool

A Used Car Market Crash Is Coming: Here's How to Prepare

Have used car prices finally hit their peak? Here’s how to get ready for a crash. Used car prices in the past two years have increased by 42%, with the average price at $28,000. The pandemic created the perfect storm where used car prices spiked, creating a possible used...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

GM Hit With Class Action Lawsuit For Peeling Paint On Chevy And GMC Trucks

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against GM by certain owners of the automaker’s 2015 to 2019 model year full-size truck and SUV models over peeling exterior paint. Plaintiffs in this class-action suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, say the exterior paint on affected vehicles is prone to delaminating, peeling, bubbling, flaking and/or blistering, according to Car Complaints. They also allege the paint peels and delaminates without any external or environmental influence, as the paint and clear coat were are not able to bond properly due to their opposing chemical properties.
CARS
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: Recall on Ford F-150 pickups for faulty wipers

WASHINGTON (WV News) — This week, Yahoo News posted the most recent recall for Ford on their 2021 F-150 pickup trucks for faulty wipers. Over 150,000 trucks are being recalled because the wipers may stop working, possibly distracting drivers during rain and snow. According to National Highway Traffic Safety...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

GM Patents See-Through Windshield Pillars for Better Visibility

A new patent filing shows General Motors is developing a new design many of us have long pondered about: a car with transparent A-pillars that expand your field of view out of the windshield. GM's filing claims the design is intended mostly to improve driver awareness during left-handed turns, without jeopardizing the safety of the vehicle's crash structure.
CARS
FOX43.com

New car prices are going up, especially for these 3 brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For those in the market for a new car, they should be prepared to pay more than the listed price. In fact, according to the automotive industry website Edmunds.com, 82% of new car buyers in January 2022 paid above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).
CHARLOTTE, NC
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Multi-Flex Tailgate Under Constraint

The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 made its debut back in September with a variety of changes and updates. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 Chevy Silverado’s Multi-Flex Tailgate is currently under constraint. The Chevrolet Silverado’s Multi-Flex Tailgate feature is tagged with RPO code QK2, and...
CARS
Popculture

General Motors Recalls 680,000 Vehicles Due to Defect: See if You're Affected

General Motors is taking steps to recall over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect in the windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.
CARS
US News and World Report

2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat: All You Need to Know

More Power! The 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Delivers. The 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is the most powerful gas-engined sedan you can buy in America. Though it's based on a platform that's ancient by industry standards, Dodge has constantly improved the Charger, keeping it near the top of our large car rankings.
CARS
Top Speed

The Chrysler 300 SRT Is Alive And Kicking, And It Smokes ’em All

It’s not that often that you see a Chrysler 300 show up at the drag strip, but here we are. A 300 SRT takes on some of its cousins from Dodge, one of which is a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. The video, however, did not mention the exact specifications of both cars, so let’s look at the baseline figures.
CARS
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy