Shelby, MT

Shelby Comes Clean

By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 1 day ago
Spring Clean Up in Shelby's scheduled for last 2 weeks of this month, Monday, April 18th, through Friday, the 29th.Please call the City Shop at 434 5564, the week of the...

Related
Augusta Free Press

Blacks Run Clean-up & Arbor Day events coming in April

The City of Harrisonburg will host its 24th annual Blacks Run Clean-Up Day on Saturday, April 9, and you’re not only invited – you’re needed. The popular annual event allows volunteers from across the community to partner with Harrisonburg Public Works to remove items from Blacks Run that don’t belong in our waterway. Volunteers will get everything they need to be successful in the vital environmental effort.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Aspen Daily News

📺 Keeping it Clean

Paul Hemel, water protection specialist for the Colorado Rural Water Association, joins the mayor on a powder day to talk about the association, the “Keep it Clean” campaign, and their partnership with Pitkin County Public Health. You might also enjoy an acronym battle.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
KSEN AM 1150

Chamber UP Shelby

Our Shelby Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual Chamber Banquet NEXT Thursday night, the 17th. The FUN will kick off at 6, down at the Elk's Club. To RSVP, & pre-purchase your tickets, call 434 7184, & get set for another spectacular event from the Shelby Chamber of Commerce!
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Cut Bank Banquet’s On The Way

The 73rd Annual Cut Bank Area Chamber Banquet's coming up on NEXT weekend, Saturday night, April 9th, & tickets are on sale NOW. The banquet will be at the Joe Meagher Memorial Civic Center from 6 until 11. You can stop by Billman's True Value, or contact the Cut Bank Area Chamber of Commerce. 73 years strong, it's all fine... hope to see you on April nine!
City
Shelby, MT
Local
Montana Society
Shelby, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Spring cleaning

University of Idaho employee Ken Dola removes wilting branches Monday from a tree experiencing Dutch elm disease, an invasive fungal pathogen that spreads from tree to tree. Although the crew started last week, they said the work is much easier with a near-empty campus as students are away on spring break. ,
EDUCATION
KSEN AM 1150

Fling Into Spring In Choteau

The Choteau Soroptimists will be hosting their Spring Fling Luncheon this Saturday, down at the State Stop Inn in Choteau. Tickets for Saturday's luncheon are $12, in advance & $15, at the door. For more information or to reserve your tickets, please contact Sally Hass at 788 1347, or visit the Choteau Soroptimists FB page. The Choteau Soroptimists are part of the worldwide Soroptimists International, a volunteer organization focused on empowering women.
CHOTEAU, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Problems In Chester?

We'll find out soon...The MSU Liberty County Extension Office is conducting a "needs assessment" to identify & understand ANY problems the community may be experiencing. In fact, the extension office will be hosting a meeting this Tuesday (3/29) evening at the Liberty County Senior Center at 6, with the local community is being encouraged to attend Tuesday night's meeting.
KSEN AM 1150

Tristan West Benefit

The Pondera Valley Lutheran Church will be hosting a spaghetti dinner benefit for Tristin West next Tuesday, the 15th. The dinner comes with the WORKS too...spaghetti, salad, bread & a brownie along with a drink. It's $8 for adults, 5 for children 12 & under. The proceeds from Tuesday's benefit for Tristin will go toward his medical care. Don't worry about a thing, meals will also be available for pickup, & can be ordered until 4 in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 15rh. To pre-order your plate, call 271 3934.
PONDERA COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

New PSC Map Affects the Golden Triangle

A panel of federal judges who ruled that Montana's map of Public Service Commission districts is unconstitutional has chosen a new map to be used in the 2022 election. The panel chose a map designed by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, which moves Glacier, Pondera and Musselshell counties into District 1 and Deer Lodge County into District 4.
KSEN AM 1150

FWP Takes It To Valier

There'll be a meeting this Monday, with representative from FWP down in Valier. Monday's meeting will start at 5:30, in the multi-purpose room. The FWP representatives will be providing information & education pertaining to the Lake Francis & Tiber Reservoir fisheries management & stocking practices. Don't worry about a thing, Monday's meeting with the FWP is FREE & open to the public.
VALIER, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Renovations At CJI?

The CJI School Board has scheduled a public meeting tonight (Tuesday) with building renovations on their agenda. This evening's meeting will get underway at 6:30, in the CJI school auditorium. Live to learn, learn to live...
KSEN AM 1150

Shelby Answers Nationwide Crisis!

Numerous hospitals AND trauma centers all around the country report they're in dire need of blood donations. In fact, our American Red Cross has called a nationwide blood crisis! Help's on the way this Thursday, when there'll be a blood drive over at the Shelby Civic Center. Donation hours for the "Gift of Life" will be from noon until 6, on Thursday afternoon. The Red Cross says these DANGEROUS low blood supply levels are posing a concerning risk to patient care here in Montana, resulting in medical staff making difficult decisions on who receives blood transfusions & who will have to wait until more blood is available! If you can, we hope to see you at the Shelby Civic Center on Thursday.
KSEN AM 1150

DPHHS Launches New Office to Engage Faith and Community Organizations

Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) Director Adam Meier announced today the establishment of a new office to strengthen partnerships with faith and community organizations, which will expand the department’s ability to connect more Montanans to services and promote resilient families. “We know that faith and community...
SOCIETY
KSEN AM 1150

BLM approves American Prairie expanded grazing

(Wash. D.C.) – Mt. U-S Senator Steve Daines and Mt. Congressman Matt Rosendale are urging the Biden Administration to extend the protest period on the proposed decision affecting grazing allotments for the American Prairie Reserve in Phillips County. Last week, officials with the U-S Bureau of Land Management approved...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSEN AM 1150

Sunburst Seniors Have To Brownbag It

Our good neighbors up at the Sunburst Senior Center will NOT be enjoying their usual noon meal tomorrow, Friday. The center will won't be serving up a meal on Friday. Don't worry about a thing, I'll be keeping you updated on my Puff Blog...
SUNBURST, MT
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

