ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Revolution sign Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udG9v_0f19d5UB00

The New England Revolution on Wednesday signed goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to a three-year contract with an additional one-year option.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The club acquired Petrovic, 22, from Serbian SuperLiga club FK Cukaricki for an undisclosed fee prior to executing the contract.

“Djordje is a welcomed addition to our roster. He is a young goalkeeper with excellent physical qualities and potential,” Revolution head coach Bruce Arena said in a news release. “His play in the Serbian SuperLiga has been impressive, and we feel he has a great future with our club.”

When does the New England Revolution play next? Find out in Sportsnaut’s Soccer Games Today

Petrovic posted 33 shutouts and a 0.99 goals-against average in 86 games over three seasons with the Serbian club. In his first full season as Cukaricki’s starting goalkeeper in 2020-21, he had a 20-7-7 record with 18 shutouts.

In his debut appearance with Serbia’s national team in January 2021, he shut out the Dominican Republic.

The Revolution (1-3-1, 4 points) are off to a slow start on the season after winning the Supporters’ Shield in 2021. They play at Inter Miami CF on Saturday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Ronald Koeman to take over Netherlands coaching job following Louis van Gaal's World Cup run, per report

Following qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis over the weekend on Dutch TV show "Humberto." Although he's set to coach the Dutch through this winter's tournament, he is expected to leave his charge at the end of the year where former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will return as boss on Jan. 1, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf.
FIFA
SPORTbible

Erik Ten Hag Has Identified 'Vital Signing' To Solve Manchester United's Issues In Midfield

Erik ten Hag is said to be a 'huge' admirer of Ruben Neves and will make him one of his number one transfer targets if he gets the job at Manchester United, say reports. The 52-year-old Ajax manager impressed United officials when he was interviewed for the role last week, according to The Times. They claim the club believe he would 'fit well into their structure' if he was appointed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Arena
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema joins Cristiano Ronaldo in becoming the only players to score successive hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout stages... with striker also the first to net three in a game against Chelsea in Europe

Karim Benzema became just the second player in Champions League history to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the knockout stages of the competition after his three goals against Chelsea for Real Madrid. Prior to Wednesday night, the Frenchman's former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player to have scored...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami Cf#Serbian#England#Superliga#Cf Montreal#Galaxy
FOX Sports

Diaz stars on return to Portugal in Liverpool's win in CL

LISBON (AP) — It just had to be Luis Diaz. The Colombia winger was the last player Benfica supporters inside the atmospheric Estádio da Luz wanted to see race onto a through-ball and produce an emphatic finish to complete a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is North Macedonia vs England on TV? Time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

England will travel to North Macedonia on Friday to compete in a World Cup qualifier but they will be without two stars.Beth England and Niamh Charles both had to withdraw from camp after testing positive for Covid. Both may be able to return for their other qualifier against Northern Ireland on Tuesday but it is a frustration for England as the Chelsea star had just returned to the fold.She hasn’t been involved with England since November but she initially came into the latest squad to fill in for club teammate Fran Kirby. The forward is being rested by Chelsea and...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Sounders top NYCFC 3-1 in 1st leg of Champions League semis

SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Rusnák and Jordan Morris scored in the first half, Nicolás Lodeiro converted a penalty kick midway through the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat New York City FC 3-1 on Wednesday night in the first-leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals. The...
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

World Cup fixtures: Groups, dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
WORLD
ClutchPoints

Villareal vs Bayern Munich Champions League predictions, start time, tv channel, more for 4/6/22

Villareal will host Bayern Munich on Wednesday for their Champions League quarterfinals clash. Both sides will be looking to get an edge in the first leg. Villareal stunned Juventus in the round of 16 in order to earn their place in the quarterfinals, defeating the Italian giants 3-0 in Italy to secure the aggregate advantage. After a surprising tie in their first-leg matchup against RB Salzburg, Bayern Munich stomped all over the Austrian side 7-1 in order to secure its spot in the next round. It will be crucial for Villareal to try and keep things close on their home turf, though it will be no easy task against one of the most dominant attacking teams in the world.
UEFA
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Five USMNT tweaks to complete before Qatar

A few hours after the United States Men's National Team qualified for the World Cup last week, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter was at New York's JFK airport on his way to the draw in Qatar, which this fall will host soccer’s marquee event. Berhalter was asked during that brief...
MLS
FOX Sports

De Bruyne gives Man City 1-0 edge over Atletico Madrid in CL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal to give Manchester City a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday. After a tight 70 minutes, City finally found its way through Atletico’s tough rearguard helped by Phil...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

50K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy