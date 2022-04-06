ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs consider renovating Arrowhead, according to team representative

By Jonathan Ketz, Emily Manley, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04c9bY_0f19crR500

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A representative for the Kansas City Chiefs spent Wednesday testifying in support of a bill that would allow sports betting in Missouri.

But that’s not the only thing that Chiefs fans learned during the hearing.

Senator Barbara Anne Washington represents Jackson County. She asked Chiefs Vice President of Civic Affairs Anne Scharf, if the team plans to stay in Missouri.

FOX4’s Jefferson City Bureau Chief Emily Manley was in the hearing at the time the question was asked.

Scharf responded by saying the team is currently looking at the possibility of renovating Arrowhead, but made no mention of the Chiefs crossing the state line.

You can watch the entire interaction in the video player above.

News broke last month when Kevin Clark of the Ringer reported Chiefs President Mark Donovan said the team had considered options in the state of Kansas , and had been pitched by Kansas developers.

Kansas lawmakers are taking steps to sweeten the deal if the Chiefs are serious about moving.

An amendment added to a bill that would legalize sports betting would also set aside millions of dollars to attract professional sports teams.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson weighed in on the situation Monday. He said Missouri will compete with any other state offering a deal to the Chiefs.

“Missouri has been home to the Kansas City Chiefs for nearly 60 years, and we don’t anticipate that changing anytime soon,” Parson said.

Jackson County, Missouri, Executive Frank White also said he plans to do everything in his power to keep the Chiefs at the Truman Sports Complex .

Scott Hopkins
1d ago

Let the Royals move downtown let the city of Kansas City pay for it not Jackson County then tear down Kaufman and build a new Chiefs stadium there and the state of Missouri and Jackson County can pay for it. Have cheaper ticket prices for Jackson county and Missouri residents

FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs OL Kyle Long: ‘I am a stay at home dad now’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After coming out of retirement last offseason to join the Kansas City Chiefs, offensive lineman Kyle Long all but admitted he is hanging up his cleats again. Long responded to a question from a fan asking if he would be suiting up in 2022. “I am a stay at home dad […]
NFL
