KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks open their season on the road at Carolina Friday night. Opening night is still always a special night, even on the road. “Opening day is special and you look forward to it. We have been in spring training for six weeks and grinding it out, just trying to get ready for that first pitch,” says Down East Wood Ducks manager Steve Mintz, “We are looking forward to getting in there tomorrow in Zebulon and letting these guys do what they want to do.”

KINSTON, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO