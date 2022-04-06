ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s why you shouldn’t delay that Microsoft-Salesforce integration project

Augusta Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your business implements an ERP such as Microsoft Dynamics NAV alongside a CRM such as Salesforce, it’s likely that a data integration project is in your future. While data integration projects are not always easy, solutions such as RapidiOnline exist to ensure that your Dynamics NAV-Salesforce integration project is quick,...

