Here’s why you shouldn’t delay that Microsoft-Salesforce integration project

Snowflake filed a trademark registration for “Data Cloud Alliance” in 2020, but that registration is now abandoned and the company isn’t part of this new alliance. The idea here is to make life easier for the members’ customers by working together to provide APIs and integration support to allow for data portability and accessibility between their platforms, no matter whether those are being used on-premises, or on private or public clouds (or a mix of them). The members will also work together to create “new, common industry data models, processes, and platform integrations to increase data portability and reduce complexity associated with data governance and global compliance,” Google notes in its announcement today. Databricks, for example, says it is excited to partner with Google to “foster data sharing based on open standards like [Databrick’s] Delta Lake.”
