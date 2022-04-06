M1 closed in both directions near Wakefield due to "serious incident"

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, died after getting into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry, an inquest has concluded.The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of 24 September in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am entering a service area behind a Greggs shop. His body has never been found, despite extensive searches.On Tuesday, an inquest jury recorded a narrative conclusion that McKeague died at approximately 4.20am in Bury St Edmunds as a result of “compression asphyxia in...

