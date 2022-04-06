ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

M1 closed in both directions near Wakefield due to "serious incident"

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA section of the M1 motorway near Leeds was closed for several hours due to a "serious...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Driver killed in collision with tractor in North Yorkshire

A woman has died after her car was involved in a crash with a tractor and trailer, police have said. The incident happened on the A6055 in Bedale, close to the entrance of Holtby Hall at about 15:30 BST on Friday. North Yorkshire Police said the 18-year-old, who was driving...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Allerton Bywater: Man found unconscious in street dies

A man found unconscious in a street in Leeds has died. West Yorkshire Police said the man was found on Wedgewood Close, Allerton Bywater, at about 06:45 GMT on Sunday. Police had been called by the ambulance service, who took the man to hospital for emergency treatment. He died later that evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Corrie McKeague: Missing RAF gunner died after being tipped into bin lorry, inquest finds

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, died after getting into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry, an inquest has concluded.The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of 24 September in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am entering a service area behind a Greggs shop. His body has never been found, despite extensive searches.On Tuesday, an inquest jury recorded a narrative conclusion that McKeague died at approximately 4.20am in Bury St Edmunds as a result of “compression asphyxia in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M1 Motorway#Wakefield#Bbc Yorkshire#Bbc Co Uk#National Highways
BBC

Doncaster dog attack: Father jailed over baby's death

A father whose out-of-control dog killed his unaccompanied 12-day-old baby has been jailed for four years. Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled by a Chow Chow Alsatian-cross at his home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, in 2020. Sheffield Crown Court heard Stephen Joynes, 36, hit and kicked his dog, failed to train...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Newcastle train derailment causes rush-hour disruption

A train carriage derailment has caused disruption to rush-hour commuters. TransPennine Express said the carriage came off its tracks at the Heaton depot in Newcastle in the early hours resulting in some lines being blocked. They have now reopened and services, including those to Edinburgh and Liverpool, have resumed. However,...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: Images released of home where 'neglected' boy died

Pictures have been released showing drugs paraphernalia inside a home where a boy was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother. Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain died from an asthma attack in Birmingham on 26 November 2017, Coventry Crown Court has been told. Laura Heath, 39, "prioritised" her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lincoln County Hospital: Trust fined after patient's pipe burns

A hospital trust has been fined £100,000 after a 91-year-old patient suffered burns on a radiator pipe. Iris Longmate was found face down in a room at Lincoln County Hospital and was left pressed up against the hot pipe by staff when she was rolled over. Boston Magistrates' Court...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Dog which fatally attacked boy in Egdon was a Rottweiler

A dog which fatally attacked a two-year-old at his home was a Rottweiler, police have confirmed. The boy, who has not been named, died in hospital on Wednesday after being attacked at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. West Mercia Police has removed three Rottweiler dogs from the property,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Payout for autistic man detained in Lancashire care home

An autistic man has received a £200,000 High Court settlement after being unlawfully detained in a care home for more than seven years. The 24-year-old was removed from his family home and placed in accommodation by Lancashire County Council in 2010. Lawyers argued being in a care home on...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Hampshire and Isle of Wight: 'Almost all hospital beds full', bosses warn

Almost all hospital beds in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are full because of rocketing Covid rates and increased demand, hospital bosses have warned. Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, and Isle of Wight NHS Trust have called the situation a "perfect storm". More than 2,800...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Body buried in Northampton garden identified by dental records

The body of a man that was found buried in a back garden was identified by dental records, an inquest heard. Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton, on 19 March. A provisional cause of death was given as a stab wound to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ross-on-Wye: Woman charged with newborn's murder

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with murdering a newborn baby. Paris Mayo, of Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was detained by police on Monday. She was accused in connection with the death of an infant whose body was found at a house in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 24 March 2019. Ms Mayo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Yorkshire hospitals in A&E warning as waiting times rise

Hospital trusts in parts of Yorkshire have warned of up to 12-hour waiting times in emergency departments. Patients should only attend A&E if they faced "a genuine, life-threatening situation", said the West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts (WYAAT). Latest figures from the trusts show a 14.2% increase in A&E attendances...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Christopher Hughes murder probe: Seventh man charged over death

A seventh man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police said. Adrius Uzkuraitis, 27, of Holly Road in Wigan, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy