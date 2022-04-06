Newest State Senator sworn in to office

South Carolina's newest senator has been sworn into office. South Carolina's newest senator has been sworn into office. Senator Mike Reichenbach became the chamber's newest member Tuesday, a week after he won a special election for his Florence County district with 90% of the vote.

Reichenbach is a political newcomer and owner of a Ford & Lincoln dealership in Florence. He is the Senate's only Black Republican. Reichenbach is filling out the last two-and-a-half years of the term of Sen. Hugh Leatherman. After the Republican died last year after serving more than 40 years. Reichenbach ran promising to bring more economic growth to his region. He also favors the right to bear arms and opposes abortion.