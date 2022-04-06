ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

17 arrested, one at large in Midlands insurance fraud ring

By Rob Jones
 1 day ago

17 people have been arrested in a Midlands insurance fraud scheme, and one suspect is still at-large. SLED and the State Department Of Insurance have announced the arrests in the Sumter area fraud ring. A total of 32 warrants have been obtained on 18 suspects.

The warrants say the group staged vehicle crashes and then made fraudulent insurance claims. The investigation claims that Tyburious Marquis Heyward is the leader of the fraud ring, he remains at large.

SLED says the fraud incidents took place between August of 2020 and October of last year. The total payout of the fraudulent claims were over 93 thousand dollars. The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Joshua Underwood.

Sumter, SC
