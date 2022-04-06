New Belgium tours are coming back? Cheers to that!

Hi all,

This week, I have some news on the brewery, farm and film scenes.

... This week

A toast to tours

After a two-year hiatus, brewery tours are back on tap at New Belgium Brewing — and they look a bit different than before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fort Collins brewery, which hadn't offered tours since closing its liquid center due to the pandemic in March 2020, recently launched a free, 45-minute Tour Teaser, with plans to bring back its regular 90-minute tour (now with a $10 fee) and guided tasting experiences next month. Plus, for the first time in their history, tours will soon be available in Spanish! Here's exactly what to expect from New Belgium tours this spring and summer.

Your guide to NoCo farmers markets

Who's ready for an Eden of locally-grown eats? Farmers markets across Northern Colorado will officially start creaking back to life next month, with some kicking off early next month. Get your lay of the land with this handy farmers market guide, which rounds up Northern Colorado's biggest farmers markets and their offerings.

Ready for "Watering the West?"

After nine years of wrangling water issues of the American West, two local documentary filmmakers are releasing their work to the masses. The documentary trilogy "Watering the West" is set to premiere at The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave., this month, shining a light on critical water issues through the personal stories of city planners, farmers, ranchers, recreators, ecologists, brewers and the oil and gas industry. "Watering the West" premieres 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, with live music on opening night and a panel discussion following Sunday's screening. For more information, or to purchase tickets to the premiere, click here.

This week's must-read

More than 300 Colorado bands are set to descend on Fort Collins later this month — taking over 30 stages at Fort Collins breweries, bars, music venues and a museum as part of FoCoMX's grand return to Fort Collins April 22 and 23. Appropriately, this week's must-read is the two-day music festival's full lineup, which can be found here.

