Two Violent Felony Offenders From Mount Vernon Sentenced For Robberies

Two “violent felony offenders” from Westchester are facing charges for their roles in an armed purse-snatching, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Mount Vernon residents Marcus White, age 29, and Brian Rivas, age 28, have both been sentenced to time in state prison in connection to a 2020 robbery.

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah said White, a "persistent violent felony offender," was sentenced to 16 years to life in state prison on three counts of second-degree robbery after being convicted at trial.

Rivas, a "predicate violent felony offender," pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to Rocah, shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2020, a woman was walking on South 13th Street in Mount Vernon when she was approached by the two men from behind, shoved to the ground, and had her purse stolen.

During the incident, White displayed what appeared to be a firearm, the DA noted.

Rocah said that after seeing White looking through the victim’s wallet, which was recovered, Mount Vernon Police arrested the defendants shortly after the incident and seized a BB gun from White.

