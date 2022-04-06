ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briarcliff Manor, NY

Prominent Attorney From Briarcliff Manor Dies Suddenly At Age 51

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACl7J_0f19Zja200
Michael Madden Jr. Photo Credit: Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home

A prominent attorney from Northern Westchester County died unexpectedly at the age of 51.

Michael Madden Jr., of Briarcliff Manor, died on Saturday, April 2, from a heart attack while gardening with his dog, according to his obituary.

Madden was born in Poughkeepsie and was a graduate of Providence College. He went on to receive his JD at St. John’s University School of Law.

"Michael had an esteemed legal career with his last ten years as Partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth’s New York office," his obituary reads.

Madden's hobbies included gardening, watching college basketball and soccer, and traveling, his obituary said.

"Michael is best remembered as a selfless, thoughtful, intelligent, witty, hardworking man who had an ability to see the humor in all aspects of life in a good hearted and caring way," his obituary reads.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen, his children, Elizabeth and Jack, his parents, Mike and Rosemary, and his sisters, Maryrose and Maureen.

Visitations are scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, at Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home in Briarcliff Manor.

A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8, at the Church of the Magdalene in Pocantico Hills.

His family asked that donations be made to the Providence College Class of 1992 Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of Michael J. Madden Jr. in lieu of flowers, according to his obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
Westchester County, NY
Obituaries
State
New York State
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Briarcliff Manor, NY
Daily Voice

Dirt Biker, 20, ID'd After Deadly Crash In Central PA: Coroner

A man who died after slamming into a pickup truck during a police chase in central Pennsylvania has been identified by the coroner. Jonathan Luis Amézquita-Vazquez, 20, of Harrisburg, died at the intersection of Lower Allen Drive and Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Providence College#Jd#St John#University School Of Law#Memorial Scholarship Fund
Daily Voice

Winning $197K Lottery Ticket Sold In North Jersey

A winning lottery ticket worth $197,181 was sold in North Jersey. The ticket for the $5 Jersey Jackpot Fast Play game was sold at La Colmena Meat Market on Monroe Street in Passaic, state lottery officials said Wednesday, April 6. For information on the Fast Play Progressive games and jackpot,...
PASSAIC, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Daily Voice

Cuomo Considering Primary Run Against Hochul, New Report Says

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could become his successor’s greatest threat in a Democratic primary as he reportedly mulls a run to reclaim his seat in Albany. Cuomo is reportedly contemplating a run against currently Gov. Kathy Hochul as he continues his comeback after being forced to resign following a probe by the New York Attorney General into sexual harassment allegations against him.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Know Her? Woman Steals Car Registered To NJ Treasury Department In Newark, Police Say

Recognize her? Police in Newark are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say stole a car registered to the New Jersey Department of Treasury. The suspect — pictured above — is accused of walking into Edison Parking on Market Street with the keys to a gray 2014 Ford Focus and driving away shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said in a release on Thursday, April 7.
NEWARK, NJ
The Oakland Press

Prominent pediatrician Dr. John M. Dorsey Jr. dies at age 94

Dr. John M. Dorsey, Jr., a prominent local pediatrician, died on Sunday, March 20, at his home in Lathrup Village. Dr. John M. Dorsey, Jr., a prominent local pediatrician, died on Sunday, March 20, at his home in Lathrup Village. He was 94. His pediatric practice spanned 69 years and...
LATHRUP VILLAGE, MI
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Lamont Tests Positive

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. Lamont said he received his positive test on Thursday, April 7, and that he was not experiencing symptoms. "I wanted you to hear straight from me that I tested positive for COVID-19 today," Lamont tweeted. "I feel good and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

$150K Powerball Winner Sold In Jersey City

A Powerball ticket good for $150,000 was sold in Hudson County. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Wednesday, April 6, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $150,000. The...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
246K+
Followers
39K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy