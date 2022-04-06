Prominent Attorney From Briarcliff Manor Dies Suddenly At Age 51

Michael Madden Jr. Photo Credit: Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home

A prominent attorney from Northern Westchester County died unexpectedly at the age of 51.

Michael Madden Jr., of Briarcliff Manor, died on Saturday, April 2, from a heart attack while gardening with his dog, according to his obituary.

Madden was born in Poughkeepsie and was a graduate of Providence College. He went on to receive his JD at St. John’s University School of Law.

"Michael had an esteemed legal career with his last ten years as Partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth’s New York office," his obituary reads.

Madden's hobbies included gardening, watching college basketball and soccer, and traveling, his obituary said.

"Michael is best remembered as a selfless, thoughtful, intelligent, witty, hardworking man who had an ability to see the humor in all aspects of life in a good hearted and caring way," his obituary reads.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen, his children, Elizabeth and Jack, his parents, Mike and Rosemary, and his sisters, Maryrose and Maureen.

Visitations are scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, at Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home in Briarcliff Manor.

A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8, at the Church of the Magdalene in Pocantico Hills.

His family asked that donations be made to the Providence College Class of 1992 Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of Michael J. Madden Jr. in lieu of flowers, according to his obituary.

