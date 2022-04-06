ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jimmy Pitaro Offers a Sneak Preview of ESPN’s Sports Ad Summit

By Anthony Crupi
Sportico
Sportico
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXjYh_0f19ZeAP00

Click here to read the full article.

After a three-year layoff during which the traditional trappings of Upfront Week were scrapped in favor of a series of remote and somewhat airless sales pitches, the TV networks and their agency and advertising partners next month will reconvene in the flesh for a little free booze and a whole lot of talk about whatever the hell KPIs are. But before everyone dives back into the whirl of New York’s mid-May media ritual, ESPN would like to have just an hour of your time to help bring you up to speed on what’s shaking in Bristol.

To that end, ESPN this afternoon is convening its third annual Sports Summit, a program designed to give marketers an inside-baseball look at everything from the network’s latest rights acquisitions to its ongoing cultivation of the direct-to-consumer space. The virtual event will provide a status update on ESPN’s core TV offerings while providing an overview of the company’s efforts to engage with a new generation of fans via social-media platforms that didn’t exist when Joe Burrow was in high school.

Among the highlights of today’s show is a commissioners’ roundtable featuring league bosses Gary Bettman (NHL), Rob Manfred (MLB), Adam Silver (NBA) and Kevin Warren (Big Ten Conference). As moderated by Hannah Storm, each commish will contribute to the session from the comfort of his own office. Come for the firepower, stay to commit to memory any prediction Silver happens to make during the course of the chat. Ten months after the NBA capo told a similarly-constructed panel that legalized gambling was all but inevitable , the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the federal law that prohibited sports betting. (If at any point in today’s sit-down Silver gives rodeo a vote of confidence, drop what you’re doing and go buy a bull.)

Also on the agenda is a conversation between WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Disney sports sales exec Deidra Maddock and ESPN hoops analyst Chiney Ogwumike on the power of women’s sports, and a football panel featuring in-house talents Laura Rutledge, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears. Other discussions will touch on the intersection of social media and big-time sports—and no, Patrick Mahomes’ irksome brother will not be weighing in on that topic—and the power of storytelling.

Kicking off this afternoon’s event is ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro, who will be talking about the parallel circuitry that powers the flagship cable channel and ESPN+, which at last count had locked in 23.1 million subscribers. While ESPN’s linear TV business continues to be the envy of the cable bundle, throwing off as it does some $9.1 billion in annual distribution revenue, the direct-to-consumer model represents the future of sports media. So central is ESPN+ to Pitaro’s vision that the service has stealthily informed the company’s recent $40 billion rights spree, inasmuch as all of its media deals are being written to accommodate the inevitable shift to DTC.

“We are constantly focusing on expanding our audience, and one of our core priorities includes reaching younger fans wherever they are,” Pitaro told Sportico in a recent phone interview. “We are moving content over as the customer shifts to direct-to-consumer platforms … and as part of that ongoing migration, we’re structuring our deals in a way that allows us to be more flexible in terms of where our games are available.”

At the same time, Pitaro is vigilant about honoring the commitments ESPN has with the legacy distributors that still account for the vast majority of the network’s overall impressions. “The traditional television business has been very good, incredibly good, for us, and we’re going to continue to invest in that traditional ecosystem,” Pitaro said. “As you know, live sports accounted for 94 of the top 100 broadcasts last year, and they generate a ton of cash flow for us. And that cash flow is what allows us to make the investments in rights acquisitions and tech and talent … and everything else that makes us who we are.”

For all the Chicken Little-ing about the imminent demise of the cable bundle, the legacy model seems to be holding up its end of the bargain. ESPN just put up its best first quarter of audience deliveries in five years, as total-day ratings jumped 32% versus the year-ago period while primetime viewership improved by 40%. That the network was able to grow its ratings during a period in which overall TV usage was down by more than 10% is testament not only to its live sports schedule—Q1 coincides with the NFL postseason and the College Football Playoff series—but also to ESPN’s roster of studio shows, each of which delivered double-digit gains in the period.

In his leadoff conversation with SportsCenter host Sage Steele, Pitaro will talk up ESPN’s big TV numbers while highlighting the impact from such recent acquisitions as the NHL and growing franchises like the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament. (Sunday night’s UConn-South Carolina final averaged an 18-year high 4.85 million viewers across the ESPN-branded channels.) He’s also likely to make mention of the fact that Disney’s portfolio serves up one-third of all sports impressions in the key adults 18-49 demo, which is the kind of thing advertisers like to hear on the eve of the summer upfront bazaar.

Bookending today’s presentation is Disney ad sales president Rita Ferro, who controls 50% of the nation’s college football inventory and is gearing up to sell an all-new Monday Night Football package headlined by former Fox stalwarts Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. In a Zoom interview, Ferro said she’ll be keeping her powder dry for Disney’s May 17 upfront show at Basketball City in Chelsea, a venue that unseated the longtime base of operations that was Lincoln Center. (In a recent note to clients, Ferro promised to deliver “an incomparable experience … unlike anything you’ve ever seen from Disney.”)

While Ferro won’t be doing a hard sell this afternoon, she’ll wrap the proceedings with a look ahead at the NBA postseason, the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs and the juggernaut that is ESPN/ABC’s fall sports schedule. In addition to the powered-up MNF booth , advertisers may look forward to indulging in a more customized ManningCast experience.

“Peyton and Eli were a last-minute addition in 2021, but now we’re looking at various ways to sell the show that will be incremental in terms of the overall experience, and that is shaping how we’re thinking about bringing it to market,” Ferro said. “While traditional football advertisers are all about the game, the format and content of the simulcast presents a number of unique opportunities for our sponsors.” We are, perhaps, not alone in thinking that a product integration that leverages the wryly goofy Manning Bros. vibe would send products flying off the shelves, so long as Eli keeps the double-birds under wraps.

Along with the mother lode of endemic business that pays the freight for football, basketball, baseball and hockey, a good deal of new money is surging into the sports market. And while Disney took a more cautious approach to last fall’s sportsbook jamboree, Ferro believes this will be the first upfront in which gambling dollars begin to displace some of the more traditional category spend. Cryptocurrency exchanges are also expected to be active in the upfront, which by its very nature is the proving ground of blue-chip automakers, insurance companies, wireless providers and fast-food brands.

In light of the enhanced demand around the scatter market, Ferro says upfront demand will likely outpace last season’s historically robust bazaar. While multiyear deals ensure that the most valued clients won’t get caught short in the upfront, the prospect of having to pay a 35% premium for last-minute NFL investments all but guarantees a run on advance inventory.

“The market is tight, so there isn’t necessarily a lot of room for new clients to push a whole bunch of their marketing dollars into sports,” Ferro said. “The beauty of sports is that you need to see them in the moment, and the impact that has on engagement is hard to overstate. So in the upfront, very often we’re going to see more money wanting to come in than we can accommodate.”

As ESPN looks to begin ramping up its share of sports-betting ad spend, the rapid expansion of the newly legitimized sector is expected to continue to boost local TV ratings within the markets that have taken the plunge. When New York legalized mobile wagering in January, agency execs almost immediately registered that a concomitant jump in sports-TV deliveries had begun taking place within key Empire State markets like New York City, Buffalo and Syracuse.

After today’s virtual presentation, Ferro will go back to fine-tuning the script for what will be Disney’s first meat-space upfront show since the Before Times of 2019. Pitaro, for his part, is already thinking about the next rights acquisition, although he’s happy to take a crack at delivering a little sales banter. “The big point we want to make here is to reiterate the massive audience we can offer advertisers, while highlighting everything that’s special about our various platforms,” Pitaro said. “If you’re a marketer looking for broad reach across various demos, we’re a one-stop shop.”

(This story has corrected the spelling of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s name in the third paragraph.)

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

ESPN Raids Fox Sports for Troy Aikman and Joe Buck

Click here to read the full article. ESPN spent last year building up Peyton and Eli Manning as the curators of a loose, bar-talk like show meant as an alternative to its traditional Monday Night Football. Now, Variety reports, the Disney-backed sports giant is focusing on the main event. ESPN has signed the two main figures behind Fox Sports’ football presentations, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, in a bid to strengthen the main MNF booth. The deal, which has been anticipated for several days, will put two of sports’ most-watched gameday figures at the helm of ESPN’s signature offering. “When you have...
NFL
Sportico

ESPN Signs 4-Year Deal With Premier Lacrosse as League Leaves NBC

Click here to read the full article. ESPN has added more lacrosse to its linear and streaming offerings via a new rights deal with the Premier Lacrosse League, whose initial years on the air were with NBCUniversal. Deadline reports the four-year deal will put all 47 of the PLL’s games, including playoffs, across ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and ESPN2 from June through September. Since the PLL’s inaugural season in 2019, it had been carried by NBCUniversal, initially on NBC Sports Network but increasingly on Peacock. While the official announcement of the agreement did not specify a value, multiple people familiar with its terms said it fell...
NFL
Sportico

Jeff Zucker Could Be Mulling a Future in Sports

Click here to read the full article. After nine years of generating headlines for CNN, Jeff Zucker is giving new thought to testing his acumen for the world of sports. The former WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal executive, who abruptly left his job as head of CNN in February after acknowledging he failed to disclose a romantic relationship with Allison Gollust, CNN’s former chief marketing officer, is said to be mulling some offers from the sports sector, according to two people familiar with the matter. None of these conversations are believed to be in their final stages, according to one of these people,...
NFL
TechCrunch

ESPN’s app gets SharePlay support for co-viewing live sports over FaceTime

Notably, this is the first time Disney has offered a co-viewing experience for live sports fans. SharePlay was introduced with iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 after being announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference last year as an upcoming iOS feature. Apple lined up several launch partners for the experience, including TikTok, Twitch, NBA, Paramount+, Showtime and others, in addition to supporting SharePlay in its own apps like Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Fitness. Disney was among Apple’s partners on the effort, but didn’t have SharePlay support available to Disney+ users until this past December.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Orlovsky
Person
Cathy Engelbert
Person
Chiney Ogwumike
Sportico

Lucra Peer Sports Betting Raises $10 Million From Raptor, Marc Lasry

Click here to read the full article. Peer-to-peer betting app Lucra Sports is raising $10 million in a venture capital funding round led by James Pallotta’s Raptor Capital and including participation from sports-tech focused SeventySix Capital and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry. Lucra is a social networking-type sports betting app that allows friends to place bets with each other on individual athlete performance. For example, on Tuesday a Lucra user offered to wager $100 that Giannis Antetokounmpo would score more points in last night’s NBA slate than LeBron James. Lucra had a soft launch in September and is now available in 37...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Fox Sports#Tv Networks#Nhl#Sports Ad Summit#Upfront Week#Nba
Sportico

Final Four Ticket Prices Spike on UNC-Duke Matchup to Record Levels

Click here to read the full article. The University of North Carolina put an end to the Saint Peter’s Cinderella story on Sunday night in a blowout and became the last team to punch its ticket to New Orleans for the Final Four of the NCAA men’s tournament. The UNC win sent ticket prices soaring, up 151% from where they were days earlier, according to ticketing platform SeatGeek. The Final Four features a quartet of blueblood college basketball programs, but it is the matchup of Duke and UNC—who have never met in the NCAA tournament—that triggered the price explosion. The average...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Special Edition Of Cracker Jack Released: MLB World Reacts

One of baseball’s most iconic snacks is rolling out a special edition to start the season. Cracker Jack is adding a new face to its roster, as Cracker Jill will be introduced to celebrate women in sports. Cracker Jack will also reportedly donate $200,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation...
MLB
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Tiger Woods Had Telling Comment After First Round At The Masters

Just over a year since he was involved in a horrifying car accident, Tiger Woods made his long-awaited return to competitive golf with a stunning first-round 71 at the 2022 Masters on Thursday. Though he finished the day at Augusta National with a 1-under score, the international golf superstar wasn’t...
GOLF
Sportico

March Madness Daily: A Duke Title May Mean a $500K Game Ball

Click here to read the full article. Five championships and 1,202 wins—so far. Mike Krzyzewski is leaving behind an impressive coaching legacy after 42 years at Duke. He’s also potentially leaving behind valuable memorabilia as his final games play out. If Duke manages to advance past archrival North Carolina in Saturday’s semifinal and knock off Kansas or Villanova in Monday’s title game, it would not only be a storybook ending for the winningest coach in college basketball history, it would impart tremendous value on items connected to the game—if they go to market. The game-used basketball for the final could be worth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

NFL Now Largest U.S. Shareholder in Genius Sports as Warrants Vest

Click here to read the full article. The National Football League is now the largest American owner of equity in Genius Sports, controlling about 7.7% of the business after a new batch of warrants vested last week. Under a four-year licensing deal that made Genius the sole gatekeeper of NFL data last year, the league immediately received 11.25 million exercisable warrants in the company. Last week a further tranche of 4.25 million warrants became exercisable under that agreement, according to a regulatory filing from Genius. All the NFL warrants are exercisable for a penny each, meaning even at Genius’ recent $4.30...
NFL
Sportico

Garnett’s Gaming Society Secures $3.5 Million to Expand Women’s Sports Betting

Click here to read the full article. Gaming Society, a gamification and content company committed to making sports betting easy, has announced the closing of its $3.5 million seed funding round. The financing was co-led by Acies Investments, a venture fund dedicated to the sports wagering and esports industries, and TLI Bedrock, a multi-strategy investment fund active in media, technology, sports and entertainment. Founded by sports executive and entrepreneur Jaymee Messler, co-founder of The Players’ Tribune, and NBA hall of famer Kevin Garnett, Gaming Society is expanding its approach to sports betting. The duo created Gaming Society to be the vehicle...
GAMBLING
Sportico

NFL TV Booth Spending Spree Boosts Network Branding, not Ratings

Click here to read the full article. NFL free agency is underway. And not just for the players. In recent weeks, Joe Buck (five years, $75 million, ESPN), Troy Aikman (five years, $90 million, ESPN) and Al Michaels (three years, $30 million, Amazon) have all signed lucrative deals with new employers. But if the “tectonic shift” in talent is unlikely to drive an “outsized impact” on fall ratings (as Sportico’s Anthony Crupi wrote), then it is reasonable to wonder why rights holders would commit eight figures annually to a broadcaster. Former Turner Sports president David Levy explained that having “great...
NFL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy