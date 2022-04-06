ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

BargainView: Welcoming April

By Monica Barber
 1 day ago
April welcomes the blooming flowers and encourages people to step outdoors to take in the beautiful displays of colors. While Ms M tends to think that every spring season might be better than the last, this year looks the most wonderful and promising yet! This spring has blossomed with so many...

ModestoView

AllAgesView

Spring is here, and it looks more beautiful than ever. I love driving through Modesto and seeing the pretty almond blossoms everywhere. I love living in a place that brings out so much beauty. It is important to keep our city loved, and what better way to do that than participating in “Love Modesto.” This special event is happening on April 30th, beginning at 8 am on 10th street in front of the Gallo Center. There will be giveaways, music, free food, fun activities, photos, Modesto Nuts tickets, etc. There are many volunteer options to choose from for this event, such as cleaning up neighborhoods and schools and different food drives for animals or people. In addition, you can help decorate placemats for meals on wheels or help wash our local community helper’s vehicles! This is a great way to get involved and help out our community. I have been doing Love Modesto since the very first one, and it’s a super awesome time.
MODESTO, CA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Bats a welcome affirmation of spring

In spring, poets rhapsodize about daffodils, melodious birdsong, and the young man whose fancy may turn to thoughts of love, but seldom do bards pen odes or write sonnets extolling the beauty or virtues of that nocturnal, flying mammal, the bat, and yet, the bat is or should also be a welcome sign of spring. At dusk in springtime, just as the heavenly shades of night are falling, and the peepers are singing their cacophonous chorus, bats, emerging from their winter domicile, take to the skies. Their aerial antics as they pursue seemingly invisible insects are a wonderful sight to behold.
ANIMALS
ModestoView

HistoryView – Loving Modesto, Loving History

Love Modesto is coming up this month, and with it a spike in community involvement with volunteer projects being organized that pop up all over the city. In prepping to come together to show our love and support for our wonderful city, let’s also take the opportunity to remind ourselves that “loving Modesto” should also mean loving our community’s history and appreciating the historic buildings and landmarks we have.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

PerformingView

The landscape for performing arts has been changing a lot over the last few months. It looks like, dare I say it, we are starting to have normal events again. To be able to be in a crowd is so fun. BUT, you know how this goes, stay safe, get vaxxed and keep each other safe. I am so very excited for some big events this month. First off, on April 1st, my band Third Party and the Vibes will be doing an all Beatles benefit for CASA at the State. Tix are only $10 so please come out and rock with us for a good cause.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

GreetingsView – March is One of My Favorites

As a Murphy, March is one of my favorite months. The hills are green, we have just come off of a beautiful Almond Blossom season and we start counting down the days to the St. Patrick’s Day, that just may pick up where we left off exactly 2 years ago when the door slammed shut on the entire world. Wow. Those were heavy times.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

Graffiti Text – Lets’ Do This!

Big things are going to happen at the Graffiti USA Museum over the next few months. Thanks so much to all of the local builders and contractors that have helped us get to this point. The hard stuff, the renovation, the seismic, the plumbing and sewer have all been upgraded.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

RockabillyView: Celebrating Modesto’s Roots in Music

RockabillyView: Celebrating Modesto’s Roots in Music. A key component and root sound of Rockabilly and in turn Rock n’ Roll can be traced back to the Doghouse slap bass style of Fred Maddox. The Maddox Brothers and Rose started playing music in Modesto back in 1937 and garnered crowds wherever they played. Bill Black, Elvis’s bassist was a huge fan of Fred Maddox and taught himself how to play like Fred by pounding the crab out of the strings to make a beat and learning some fingering, he kept the percussive attack which created a loud distinct slapping style then it crudely became musical, influencing a million players that remain a staple in Rockabilly and in course Rock n’ Roll. Fred Maddox’s bass is displayed at the Experience Music Project in Seattle. “They wanted his bass because they believe he might have hit the first note of rock ‘n’ roll on it.” The Maddox Brothers and Rose are part of Modesto and the World’s musical history.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

GoDowntown: It’s Been A Hard Days Night

It has been a hard two years but music is coming back and so is the Benefit for CASA this year featuring the music of The Beatles. Let’s all come together on April 1st at 7 pm at the State Theatre and twist and shout as The Vibe, Third Party and a cavalcade of local Allstars perform the hits of the Beatles and other Beatles songs they like. I’ve got a feeling that for only $10 tickets to this event are going to go fast, so don’t let me down, grab yours at the box office or online at www.thestate.org.
MUSIC
ModestoView

FoodView – Casa Maestros

This is a moment we have all been waiting for. Civilization has finally reached the end of 10th Street. Night after night, we have walked out of the Gallo Center after a show and wondered what we should do. 10th Street has been less than inviting in the evening, and now it is all different. The paper has come off the window, the roll-up windows are open and there is a beautiful light coming out, drawing you in in to a project that has been in the making for many years. The drinks are ready, the kitchen is open and best of all, ready to welcome you. I love 10th Street and it feels like it’s getting ready to shine.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

Go Modesto – BunnyCon

Are you ready to get your ears on? Don’t miss the FREE Bunny Bar Crawl in downtown Modesto on April 15. Get your cottontail, your ears and whatever makes you feel like a bunny and meet up with your bunny friends in a brand new location. Bring cash for bartender tips and there will be fun and drink specials throughout the evening. If you can’t make it for all of it, you can link up when you can. So get hop hop hopping’ along and we will see you on the 15th.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

Jazz-BluesView: Getting Back to the New Normal

I am back promoting live music in downtown and keeping things rolling for myself, the music and the fans. Vinnie appreciated everything I did and that means a lot. And a shout out to those that have supported me: Chris Murphy, Gary Nelson, John Black, John Griswold, Reg Evans. Without their help, it would be an uphill battle, stay tuned folks!
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Comes to Graffiti USA

MODESTO, CA (March 28 2022) – We all know and love the classic 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, but we cannot wait to see it performed LIVE by Modesto Christian Performing Arts at the Gallo Center on April 8th. The Modesto Graffiti USA Museum is proud to host...
MODESTO, CA
