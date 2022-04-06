BargainView: Welcoming April

Spring is here, and it looks more beautiful than ever. I love driving through Modesto and seeing the pretty almond blossoms everywhere. I love living in a place that brings out so much beauty. It is important to keep our city loved, and what better way to do that than participating in “Love Modesto.” This special event is happening on April 30th, beginning at 8 am on 10th street in front of the Gallo Center. There will be giveaways, music, free food, fun activities, photos, Modesto Nuts tickets, etc. There are many volunteer options to choose from for this event, such as cleaning up neighborhoods and schools and different food drives for animals or people. In addition, you can help decorate placemats for meals on wheels or help wash our local community helper’s vehicles! This is a great way to get involved and help out our community. I have been doing Love Modesto since the very first one, and it’s a super awesome time.

MODESTO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO