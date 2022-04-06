ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Auto Giants GM and Honda Partner to Produce Low-Cost EVs

 1 day ago

General Motors and Honda are teaming up to produce more affordable electric vehicles. The two carmaking giant are looking to hit a price point of less than $30,000, a much lower price when compared to most other electric vehicles priced toward luxury buyers..

#Gm#Auto Giants
Community Policy