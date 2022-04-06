ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Johnson County will reconsider solar farm rules that are among the strictest in the country

By KCUR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a four-hour public hearing of speakers solidly in support of solar energy development, the Johnson County Commission voted to send proposed solar farm regulations back to the county planning commission with suggestions that would make them less restrictive. The 6-1 decision, with Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara the lone vote...

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

