Relationship Advice

Feeling stressed while trying to relax? Here's what you can do about it

By Jolanta Burke
World Economic Forum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStresslaxation is a new term that describes relaxation-induced anxiety which has been studied for years. It has been shown to happen to between 30% and 50% of people when they try to do relaxing things, causing symptoms of stress (such as rapid heart beat or sweating). New research suggests...

www.weforum.org

Signs of Emotional Manipulation That Everyone Should Know

When someone is emotionally manipulated by a partner, family member, or friend, it may not immediately trigger a lightbulb "aha!" response — it may take some time before you begin to recognize the relationship as unhealthy or toxic. Emotional manipulation is sneaky (think: someone making you feel bad about a decision you made, so they can instead get you to do what they want) because it can show up in all kinds of behaviors that aren't overtly negative. The nuances of emotional manipulation make it difficult to pinpoint when someone is being manipulated or its impacts.
WebMD

What I Wish People Knew About Depression

Depression is misunderstood and stigmatized by many. Since you can’t see depression, it is hard for others to understand what it feels like. This causes many people without experience to judge others with depressive symptoms. There are some things I wish people knew about depression that I have learned over the years.
MedicalXpress

Where our thoughts come from: How microemotions affect spontaneous thought

Our thoughts are like a private theater, and as such they can fascinate us. They are sometimes unpredictable and sometimes on cue. They can surprise us, stimulate us, move us to action and sometimes to tears. As much as thoughts can trigger emotions, they can also be triggered by them: feelings influence what is shown in our mental theater.
psychologytoday.com

Couples Who Share This One Thing Stay Happier Together

The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
psychologytoday.com

Why Men Struggle with Their Emotions

So many adult men find it difficult to know what they're feeling. There's a term for this: normative male alexithymia. Boys are born with simliar emotional capacity as girls; emotional fluency is discouraged as they grow older. Men can re-learn and reclaim their feelings through self-confrontation and a trusted partner.
shefinds

The Nighttime Habit That’s Completely Ruining Your Sleep, According To Doctors

According to The Sleep Foundation, 35% of adults report getting less than seven hours of sleep per night. Many of us don’t get enough sleep, and it can be attributed to everything from stress to caffeine to your diet. However, one thing that also plays a big role in your sleep quality is your sleep hygiene. Sleep hygiene is a phrase used to refer to the collection of habits that you follow before bed and can include: what you eat before bed, the temperature of your room, the amount of light in your room, and even the activities you do before sleep. Habits are everything, so making sure your nighttime routine promotes relaxation is key. We asked Dr. Olivia Audrey, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, what habit you may include in your nighttime routine that could be negatively affecting your sleep.
psychologytoday.com

Letting Go of a Relationship: Is Grief a Disorder?

Responses to loss are as distinctive as the individuals who experience them. Diagnoses such as prolonged grief may encourage the misunderstanding that grief is something we need to get over. Navigating through the grief of loss may be far more complicated if we are involved in a soul mate relationship...
psychologytoday.com

Does Venting Emotions Help in Relationships?

Venting often doesn't help one get something off their chest, but it risks pushing the other person away. Tips for managing emotions include taking a break, talking with someone supportive, or giving yourself an encouraging statement. You can give yourself encouraging statements anywhere at any time and reduce upset emotions...
psychologytoday.com

Don't Expect Grief to Go Away

Grief is not finite, and learning to reframe it as a process can aid recovery. Recognizing grief myths can help loss survivors and their loved ones navigate the grieving process more effectively. Survivors can and do, learn to reconstruct their lives around grief. Grief is haunting. It has a way...
quickanddirtytips.com

How to Engage Socially When You’re Feeling Anxious

How to Engage Socially When You’re Feeling Anxious. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe on Google. Spring is here! We often associate this season with breaking out from the cocoon of winter and into social butterflies. This is easier for some than others. I am a proud introvert, and I usually have to prepare myself for the increase in social interactions.
Fast Company

6 elements of emotional intelligence that matter in a crisis

When it comes to crisis management, a business leader’s ability to keep their cool under duress can mean the difference between weathering a storm with success or sinking beneath the waves. Do you know how to measure your emotional intelligence skills? While many of us see ourselves as self-aware, it can be tough to gauge.
ZDNet

This wearable actively helps you relax and sleep better

When 80% of American workers feel stress on the job, there are many sleepless nights. The cycle of carrying angst home from work -- or working from home and feeling your colleagues' and bosses' anxieties around the clock -- creates exhaustion that will take a toll on your professional performance and personal happiness. Since the modern workforce isn't poised to change drastically anymore than it has in the past two years, finding a modern solution to your stress is the only way.
purewow.com

How to Stop Worrying About the Future, from Distracting Yourself to Embracing Your Anxiety

Billie Eilish may be in love with her future, but for some of us, thinking about what’s to come us out. The good news is worrying about the future is normal. A lot of people do it. In fact, anxiety about what comes next can actually protect us from danger and help us make smarter decisions. However, when worry becomes all-consuming and negatively impacts daily life, it’s time to make some changes. While you may not be able—and it may not be wise—to stop worrying about the future completely, you can decrease the amount of time spent doing so by staying in the moment, changing thought patterns and redefining what it means to control a situation.
The Guardian

Letting go: the decluttering obsession moves into the mind

Letting go is counterintuitive in many ways. We are taught from a young age to succeed and push through, so learning to cut your losses is half the battle. In the early 2010s, mindfulness was the wellness trend to complement the times. It had a self-optimising, corporate vibe that promised if you did enough colouring books, or had a meditation app, life would be easier to deal with.
Medical News Today

What to know about extrinsic motivation

Extrinsic motivation refers to sources of motivation that come from outside oneself. For example, the promise of a promotion at work or the threat of losing a job can be a form of extrinsic motivation. Depending on the situation, extrinsic motivation can come from positive reinforcement, such as a reward,...
Healthline

Why You May Experience Social Anxiety as You Emerge from the Pandemic

Many people are feeling anxiety and distress as they reenter society after two years of taking safety precautions to stay safe from COVID-19. For some people, this may be the first time they’re experiencing symptoms of social anxiety. There are steps you can take to reduce anxiety and make...
Marie Claire

No, You Can't "Unclog" Your Pores. Here's What You Can Do

Most skincare marketing is total BS. Yup; I’ve said it—let the beauty gods strike me down. But it’s true. Somewhere down the line, back when it was considered improper to mention pimples and periods and pus in advertisements, the beauty world developed a bunch of euphemisms to talk about skincare (i.e. products that “clean,” “erase,” and “clear”). And even though it’s been a cool 100 years since then, the lingo has stayed virtually the same, resulting in an influx of questions about how one can "erase" or “unclog” their pores or “get rid” of their pores altogether. And here’s the simple, annoying, hard truth: You can’t erase or unclog them at all—but you can minimize and shrink your pores.
