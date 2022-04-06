ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MN

Lake Country Power members impacted by heavy, wet spring snowstorm

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 1 day ago

LCP crews making progress in outage restoration from spring storm

COHASSET — At the height of the outages, more than 2,000 Lake Country Power members were impacted by Tuesday night’s snowstorm.

Since 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, line crews have restored electric service for more than 1,600 cooperative members, according to an LCP news release.

Some outages in other non-LCP areas were also reported Wednesday morning.

All Lake Country Power crews are working to restore their remaining 34 outages which represents 334 co-op members, located primarily in Cass County and Itasca County.

Cooperative officials anticipated full restoration by late Wednesday evening.

Members may call the cooperative at 1-800-421-9959 to report an outage, or visit the Outage Center online at www.lakecountrypower.coop or http://outage.lcp.coop for an outage status.

Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.

Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893.

