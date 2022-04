The NFL world is mourning the loss of former Minnesota Vikings star defensive tackle Doug Sutherland ... who died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 73. "Doug [Sutherland] was one of our proudest legends," Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf said in a statement. "His humble nature did not allow for him to talk much about his own playing career, but Doug was a key member of some of the best defenses in NFL history and three Super Bowl teams."

