ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chatty Patty: Tory Lanez Arrested & Released For Violating Court Orders In Megan Thee Stallion Case

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 1 day ago


Tory Lanez was arrested and released for allegedly violating a court order against Megan Thee Stallion with his social media posts. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQEWP_0f19WJQx00

Source: (Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Yesterday, Tory Lanez was in court for his ongoing legal battle over allegations he shot Megan Thee Stallion last summer in Los Angeles. Since then we’ve heard a constant back and forth about what transpired both artists are trying to continue with their careers even as a court case surrounding it looms.

On Tuesday, a judge found Tory in violation of court orders that prohibited him from contacting Megan or discussing the case with outside parties. Tory was arrested and then released after his bond was raised from $250k up to $350k for the violation, reports Rolling Stone . Judge Herriford pointed to a specific tweet from February where Tory essentially addressed the case in front of the world in an effort to “clarify” why he apologized to Megan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Additionally, a now-deleted tweet from DJ Akademiks claiming Tory Lanez’s DNA was not found on the alleged weapon in the shooting was mentioned as well.

DJ Akademiks followed up the tweet that same day saying that results were “inconclusive in finding Tory’s DNA on the gun or magazine.” Tory’s lawyer Shawn Holley told the presiding judge that the artist “did not share” the information with Akademiks and AK followed up saying his source was allegedly Roc Nation.

Attorney Holley also spoke to PEOPLE f ollowing Lanez’s arrest and release on Tuesday.

“The DA requested that Mr. Peterson’s bail be revoked or, in the alternative, that it be increased to $5 million,” said Holley. “We are pleased that the Court rejected those outrageous requests.”

Tory Lanez was formally charged on Oct. 8, 2020, with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that “personally inflicted great bodily injury,” and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and 8 months in state prison.

A trial date has been set for Sept. 14.

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Islandz

Tory Lanez Drops Pardi & Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track Referencing Offset & Cardi B

Tory Lanez fired shots at Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion in a new diss track. Just when most people thought 2022 was going to be a peaceful year devoid of unnecessary drama, Tory Lanez decided to flip the script and rehash his beef with Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine as he made a diss track dubbed “Cap”. It was loaded with insults about Pardi and some shade seemingly directed toward the “WAP” rapper.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Breaks Silence On Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion Situation

Over the last year and a half, there has been a ton of discourse surrounding the alleged incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Meg claims that Tory shot her in the foot, however, Tory maintains his innocence and as it stands, the two are still battling it out in court to get to the truth.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Megan Thee Stallion opens up to Dua Lipa about being labelled ‘aggressive’

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about being labelled “aggressive”. The rapper – real name is Megan Pete – featured on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast and the two discussed the backlash she experienced after advocating for the “Protect Black Women” movement. “[Black women] are so written off as just a group of people who are super strong, rarely do people ever check on us, rarely do people treat us like we’re soft,” Megan Thee Stallion explained.In July 2020, the rapper was allegedly shot at a party, prompting a slew of memes which poked fun at the situation....
CELEBRITIES
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Sarah
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Brings the Heat With New Cherry-Red Waves

Megan Thee Stallion showed off her new cherry-red waves by the poolside on Wednesday, and it's all the proof we need that Hot Girl Summer is on its way. In an Instagram post shared on March 8, the "Body" singer lounges by the pool in a brown cover-up and black lingerie, a chic but subtle look that drew our attention straight to her new bright-red hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Tory Lanez’s Twitter fingers landed him in state custody

Tory Lanez was handcuffed and taken into custody at a court hearing today for violating the protective order placed against him amid his ongoing felony assault case involving fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez was accused of shooting Megan in the foot in 2020. A judge increased his bail to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Orders#Court Case#Wireimage#Rolling Stone
Primetimer

Megan Thee Stallion is getting the docuseries treatment

The Grammy-winning “WAP” and “Savage” musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist’s Texas upbringing and career highlights will be explored in a docuseries from Time Studios and Roc Nation. The project, which doesn't yet have a network or streaming home, "will mix rare archival footage and fresh verité video to highlight the rapper’s rise from a viral freestyling phenom to pop culture sensation," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The series will explore her path to success and how she overcame personal hurdles to thrive professionally." Nneka Onuorah, director of Netflix's The G Word and Amazon's Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, will helm the docuseries. "Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said Time Studios co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Pusha T Announces "Neck And Wrist" Ft. Jay-Z Release Date

Rap's heavyweights aren't playing around this spring. In the midst of heavy anticipation surrounding the forthcoming album from Pusha T, the rapper's dropped tidbits of information on the project. He's spoken at length about Kanye West and Pharrell's involvement in the project and hinted at a few collaborations. Pusha T...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Reveals "Trendsetter" Features: Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Chief Keef & More

We're a little over a week removed from the release of Coi Leray's debut album, Trendsetter. The handful of releases in the past few months have shown how seriously she takes her craft, even if others aren't entirely on board yet. However, she's ambitiously stated that she's going to have the biggest album of any female artists with Trendsetter.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Megan Thee Stallion Selling ‘H-Town Hottie Pies’ to Celebrate New Single Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Thee Stallion is famous for cooking up some chart-topping hits, but her latest release is bringing some heat to the kitchen. The rapper has unveiled “Megan’s H-Town...
MUSIC
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy