Monroe has officially signed with the Timberwolves and will be available for Thursday's game against Phoenix. Earlier Thursday, the Wolves signed Monroe for the remainder of the season, and he's since joined the team and is on the floor for pregame warmups. It's unclear if he'll actually see any action, but the veteran spent some time with Minnesota earlier in the season, so he should be relatively familiar with the Wolves' system.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO