Washington, DC

Nationals' Mason Thompson: Likely part of Opening Day bullpen

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Thompson worked 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League finale against the Mets, allowing one walk and striking out...

www.cbssports.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates make final cuts of spring training but don't have a backup catcher on 28-man roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates made their final cuts of spring training, though there are likely more moves to come. The Pirates reassigned five players, including three catchers, to the minor leagues following a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in their Grapefruit League finale Tuesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.
MLB
ClickOnDetroit.com

What Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day lineup could look like after Austin Meadows trade

DETROIT – What will the Detroit Tigers’ starting lineup look like on Opening Day after their blockbuster trade for outfielder Austin Meadows?. A lot has changed since we posted our first lineup prediction two weeks ago. The bad news: Star prospect Riley Greene suffered a foot injury that will keep him out for around two months. The good news: Al Avila landed a bonafide power bat to the heart of the order.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox announce Opening Day lineup vs. Tigers

The final piece of the puzzle is set for the White Sox to take the field against the Tigers for Opening Day on Friday. Hours after announcing the 28-man roster, and sharing the bad news that Yoán Moncada and Ryan Burr would begin the season on the Injured List, Tony La Russa spilled the beans on how the White Sox will line up for their first game of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Makes five appearances this spring

Stammen allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings in Cactus League action. He struck out four and did not issue any walks. Stammen showed good control in his five spring outings, but he gave up plenty of hits and allowed three runs to cross the plate. The right-hander figures to play a key role in the team's bullpen in 2022 after posting a 3.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 83:13 K:BB across 88.1 frames last season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Remain Undecided For Order Of Opening Day Starting Rotation

The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Opening Day roster has come into focus over the past week as manager Dave Roberts confirmed the club will carry 16 pitchers and 12 position players to begin the season. While there are still some decisions to be made in the bullpen, the Dodgers’ Opening...
MLB
ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt closes spring training with .500 batting average

JUPITER, Fla. -- For a hitter not known for fast starts, Paul Goldschmidt put up a lofty number in spring training. A batting average of .500, in fact. "Anything can happen when you're talking about 20 to 30 at-bats," the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman said Tuesday. "Just like the end of spring, the numbers can be skewed better or worse. It's not something I look at. It's just getting your body ready for opening day and being ready to play the whole year."
MLB
numberfire.com

Austin Nola at top of Padres' Opening Day lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting at catcher and hitting leadoff on Thursday versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is handling things at the top of the order against the Diamondbacks' southpaw. The Padres' full Opening Day lineup: Nola C, Manny Machado 3B, Jake Cronenworth 2B, Luke Voit DH, Wil Myers RF, Eric Hosmer 1B, Jurickson Profar LF, Ha-Seong Kim SS, and Trent Grisham CF. Yu Darvish is starting at pitcher for the Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Not available Opening Day

The Royals placed Payamps on the family medical emergency list Thursday. The move opens up a spot on the 28-man active roster for top prospect Bobby Witt, who will start at third base and bat second in his MLB debut. Payamps, meanwhile, remains without a clear timeline to rejoin the big club while he tends to the family matter. Once activated, Payamps is expected to fill a middle-relief role for Kansas City after he turned in a 3.40 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 6.8 K/9 in 37 appearances between the Blue Jays and Royals in 2021.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Chris Owings: Makes Opening Day roster

Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Wednesday that Owings has made the Orioles' Opening Day roster and will have his contract selected, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Owings will likely begin the season as a utility player, but there could be avenues for the 30-year-old to eventually settle into an everyday role at second base, third base, shortstop or in the outfield if injuries or poor performance from the players ahead of him on the depth chart opens up playing time. Before being shut down last summer with a thumb injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season, Owings had a brief run of fantasy relevance for the Rockies. In just 21 games with Colorado, Owings slashed .326/.420/.628 with a home run, two stolen bases, nine runs and five RBI.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Pitches in six spring games

Crismatt pitched 5.1 innings in Cactus League play, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters. Crismatt allowed lots of traffic on the bases during his six appearances, but he managed to limit the damage to just two runs. The right-hander is vying for a spot in the back of the Padres' bullpen after registering a 3.76 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 71:24 K:BB across 81.1 innings with the team last season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WLWT 5

Reds win Opening Day on the road in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Cincinnati Reds win in their first game of the 2022 season, 6 to 3 in Atlanta. Following a quick 1-2-3 top of the first, Tyler Mahle took the mound to get the Reds 2022 season started. Pitching five innings, allowing one run, Mahle seemed to correct...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Pierce Johnson: Dominates in Cactus League play

Johnson allowed one run (on a solo homer) over 3.1 innings this spring, and he racked up an 8:0 K:BB. The right-handed reliever gave up only one hit aside from the long ball, and he whiffed eight of the 12 batters he faced. Johnson established himself as one of the Padres' top bullpen arms with a solid 2021 campaign during which he posted a 3.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 11.8 K/9 across 58.2 frames. Robert Suarez is the most likely candidate to get save opportunities for the team early this season, but Johnson could enter consideration for the role if Suarez struggles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Festa: Makes Opening Day roster

The Mariners purchased Festa's contract Thursday and he is on the Opening Day roster. Festa was reassigned to minor-league camp on March 29, though the team will soon shift Casey Sadler (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list. In turn, that will open a spot on the 40-man roster and in the big-league bullpen for Festa. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2019, though he managed a 2.95 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 31:3 K:BB across 21.1 innings with Triple-A Tacoma in 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Exits early

Alonso exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the ninth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. It initially appeared that Alonso was struck in the face, though the primary impact of the ball was to his shoulder. Though he exited with trainers, Alonso appeared to be fine and walked off the field under his own power. He was also spotted in the dugout after the incident with ice applied to his mouth, further confirmation that he dodged a serious injury. Nevertheless, it will be worth confirming that Alonso is in the lineup for Friday's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

MLB roundup: Bobby Witt Jr. stars in debut for Royals

April 8 - Bobby Witt Jr. made his major league debut even more memorable with a two-out, go-ahead double in the bottom of the eighth as the Royals defeated the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 on a cold, blustery Opening Day Thursday in Kansas City. Michael A. Taylor led off the eighth...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Taylor Clarke: Opening season in majors

Clarke made the Royals' Opening Day roster, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Clarke signed a one-year contract with the Royals in December, so it's not much of a surprise he's on the roster. The 29-year-old reliever posted a 4.98 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 39:14 K:BB, 1-3 record and seven holds in 43 appearances for the Diamondbacks last season. With the Royals' bullpen strong at the back end, Clarke should figure to see mostly low-leverage assignments to begin 2022.
KANSAS CITY, MO

