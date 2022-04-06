ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Wraps up solid spring

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's Grapefruit League finale against the Mets. The veteran second baseman hit...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

MLB

Matz stellar in spring finale; Goldy hits .500

JUPITER, Fla. -- Steven Matz closed St. Louis' spring slate by looking like the pitcher the Cardinals hoped they were getting when they signed him to a four-year, $44 million contract this offseason. The left-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the Cards' 7-0 Spring Training finale victory over the...
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt closes spring training with .500 batting average

JUPITER, Fla. -- For a hitter not known for fast starts, Paul Goldschmidt put up a lofty number in spring training. A batting average of .500, in fact. "Anything can happen when you're talking about 20 to 30 at-bats," the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman said Tuesday. "Just like the end of spring, the numbers can be skewed better or worse. It's not something I look at. It's just getting your body ready for opening day and being ready to play the whole year."
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Swats first spring homer

Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. The ageless slugger took Miles Mikolas deep in the fourth inning for his first homer of the spring. Cruz was hitting third Monday behind Juan Soto, a spot he should fill during the regular season and which should provide him with plenty of RBI opportunities.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB
Yardbarker

Blue Jays roll with three-man catcher tandem for Opening Day roster, Ryan Borucki and Nate Pearson to the 10-day Injured List

Nate Pearson is dealing with mono and Ryan Borucki has a hamstring strain, so both players are starting off the season on the 10-day Injured List. Cracking the team in their places are Trent Thornton and Tayler Saucedo. Otherwise, the bullpen features, as you’d expect, Jordan Romano, Adam Cimber, Trevor Richards, Yimi Garcia, Tim Mayza, David Phelps, and Ross Stripling.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Exits early

Alonso exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the ninth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. It initially appeared that Alonso was struck in the face, though the primary impact of the ball was to his shoulder. Though he exited with trainers, Alonso appeared to be fine and walked off the field under his own power. He was also spotted in the dugout after the incident with ice applied to his mouth, further confirmation that he dodged a serious injury. Nevertheless, it will be worth confirming that Alonso is in the lineup for Friday's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Wins roster spot

Krehbiel made the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Krehbiel was a late-season waiver claim from the Rays in September, and he'll have a chance to pitch in a relief role to begin this season. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings during spring training. Given the lack of bullpen depth on the major-league roster, a hot start from Krehbiel could see him eventually push for high-leverage assignments.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Chris Owings: Makes Opening Day roster

Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Wednesday that Owings has made the Orioles' Opening Day roster and will have his contract selected, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Owings will likely begin the season as a utility player, but there could be avenues for the 30-year-old to eventually settle into an everyday role at second base, third base, shortstop or in the outfield if injuries or poor performance from the players ahead of him on the depth chart opens up playing time. Before being shut down last summer with a thumb injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season, Owings had a brief run of fantasy relevance for the Rockies. In just 21 games with Colorado, Owings slashed .326/.420/.628 with a home run, two stolen bases, nine runs and five RBI.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Nationals' Lane Thomas manning left field on Opening Day

Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas is staring in left field and hitting sixth on Thursday versus right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Thomas is expected to be a full-time player for the first time in his career this season. Here is the Nationals' full Opening Day lineup: Cesar Hernandez 2B, Juan Soto RF, Nelson Cruz DH, Josh Bell 1B, Keibert Ruiz C, Thomas LF, Maikel Franco 3B, Alcides Escobar SS, Victor Robles CF. Patrick Corbin is handling things on the hill for the Nationals.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Rejoins major-league club

De La Cruz has made the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. De La Cruz was sent down by the Marlins on March 26, but he'll ultimately be included on the Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder. The 25-year-old appeared in 58 games for Miami last year and slashed .296/.356/.427 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 17 runs.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Leading off on Opening Day

Ortega will lead off and serve as the designated hitter for the Cubs' Opening Day game against the Brewers on Thursday. Ortega's role seemed murky after the Cubs signed Seiya Suzuki in mid-March, as reports indicated Jason Heyward could spend time in center field. As it turns out, Heyward will indeed start in center, but Ortega nonetheless has a place in the lineup as the designated hitter. It will take more games to determine exactly how often Ortega will play this season, but the fact that he's serving as the leadoff man seemingly indicates that the Cubs view him as an important piece.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ralph Garza: Scooped up by Rays

The Rays claimed Garza off waivers from the Red Sox on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Garza has now been scooped up off waivers by three different organizations in the past eight months, with his stop with the Rays preceded by stints with the Twins and Red Sox. The Rays cleared room for Garza on the 40-man roster by recalled Brendan McKay from Triple-A Durham and then placing him on the 60-day injured list while he continues his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Garza has two minor-league options remaining, so he'll most likely head to Durham to begin his time with the Rays organization.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Slated to miss six weeks

Moniak has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right wrist and will miss approximately six weeks to begin the regular season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Moniak was initially diagnosed with a bruised hand after being hit by a pitch during his final at-bat of spring training, but he's dealing with a more significant injury that will force him to miss at least a month and a half. Since Odubel Herrera (oblique) will begin the year on the injured list, Matt Vierling should serve as the Phillies' primary center fielder early in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Brett Sullivan: Dealt to San Diego

The Padres acquired Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Victor Caratini, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Much like Austin Nola, Sullivan is primarily a catcher, but one that also possesses the athleticism to play the corner outfield or corner infield in a pinch as needed. His addition allows the Padres to maintain their organizational catching depth with Caratini headed to Milwaukee, though Sullivan will face a tougher path to earning a role in the big leagues in San Diego. In addition to Nola, the Padres have two other catchers (Jorge Alfaro and Luis Campusano) on the 40-man roster who are both presumably ahead of Sullivan in the pecking order. Sullivan is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso with his new organization.
SAN DIEGO, CA

