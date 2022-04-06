This Is The Oldest Building In California

Photo: Getty Images

The United States has plenty of buildings that have stood the test of time. From log cabins and churches to military forts and bars, there's a wide range of historical locations in the country. Insider found the oldest standing buildings and architecture in every state.

According to the website, the oldest building in California is Mission San Juan Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano ! Here's what they said about the structure:

"Initially founded in 1776 by Father Lasuén, a Basque Franciscan missionary, Mission San Juan Capistrano has a storied history. First, it was abandoned for a year due to a religious revolt in San Diego, only to be reconsecrated in 1776. Then, in 1812, the Mission's Great Stone Church collapsed during an earthquake. Not long after that, when Mexico won independence from Spain, the mission system was abolished and the property was sold at auction. Although it was briefly repurposed as a private ranch residence, it was eventually returned to the Catholic Church. Major renovations didn't take place until the 20th century. In 1910, the Mission served as the location for the first film shot in Orange County, D. W. Griffith's short Western "The Two Brothers." Today, the Mission is known for the flocks of swallows that fly north from Central America each spring to roost in the church."

To see the oldest building in every state, click here .