Emergency 911 lines are back online in Wayne and Holmes counties after 3-hour outage

Emergency 911 lines that went down in Wayne and Holmes counties this morning have been repaired and are now back online as of 12:45 Wednesday, according to the sheriff's offices in Wayne and Holmes counties.

The outage was first reported by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Outages also were reported in Orrville and Wooster.

The outage forced area emergency response departments to use temporary call numbers, according to area sheriff's offices.

Phone lines were reported down at some Wayne County businesses, including the Viola Startzman Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic.

Wayne County residents were asked to call 330-201-9061, 330-621-2713 or 330-845-0028 in the event of an emergency.

Wooster and Orrville residents should call 330-439-9617

Those in Holmes County can call 330-763-0143.

