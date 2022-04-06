ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Emergency 911 lines are back online in Wayne and Holmes counties after 3-hour outage

By Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynML4_0f19Vy9B00

Emergency 911 lines that went down in Wayne and Holmes counties this morning have been repaired and are now back online as of 12:45 Wednesday, according to the sheriff's offices in Wayne and Holmes counties.

The outage was first reported by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Outages also were reported in Orrville and Wooster.

The outage forced area emergency response departments to use temporary call numbers, according to area sheriff's offices.

Phone lines were reported down at some Wayne County businesses, including the Viola Startzman Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic.

Wayne County residents were asked to call 330-201-9061, 330-621-2713 or 330-845-0028 in the event of an emergency.

Wooster and Orrville residents should call 330-439-9617

Those in Holmes County can call 330-763-0143.

Reach Bryce by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com

On Twitter: @Bryce_Buyakie

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Emergency 911 lines are back online in Wayne and Holmes counties after 3-hour outage

Comments / 2

Related
FL Radio Group

Update: Two Arrested After Four Shot in Wayne County

One of the four people shot inside of a town of Williamson apartment late yesterday afternoon has been released from the hospital. State Police say two residents of the Pearsall Road apartment where the shooting took place and two of the four suspects involved suffered gunshot wounds. The condition of the three people still in the hospital is unknown. The two suspects that were not shot, a 17-year old and 18-year old, were arrested on felony charges of burglary, assault, and criminal use of a weapon.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
City
Orrville, OH
County
Holmes County, OH
County
Wayne County, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Holmes County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Wayne County, OH
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Emergency Response#The Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland.com

Couple dupe Dunkin’ Donuts employee: Parma Police Blotter

On March 15, police were dispatched to Dunkin’ Donuts regarding fraud. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said an unknown man and woman had received money from the store through a fraudulent transaction. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Fraud: Lourdes Drive. On March 15, police...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect in fatal Akron shooting arrested in Cleveland

AKRON, Ohio — Federal authorities have arrested man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Akron. Keith Soto, 36, was taken into custody without incident Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to Akron police. Soto currently is being held in the Summit County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault, and weapons under disability.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WTOL 11

Monroe County jail inmate found hanging in cell

MONROE, Mich. — A male inmate was found hanging in his cell Tuesday at the Monroe County jail and later died. The man was found at 2:39 p.m. by jail corrections officers. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a ligature was removed from the man's neck and officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WMBB

Fire destroys home in Holmes County

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire broke out at a home in Bonifay Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire started around 4 p.m. at a home on Kansas Avenue. First responders said the home was completely destroyed. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
BONIFAY, FL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron dog stolen from front yard

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One Akron family is searching for their pet after a woman allegedly stole a dog out of a front yard. The theft reportedly took place around 8 a.m. Monday, the dog’s owner said, while out on a walk. When the dog’s owner stopped to talk to a friend, a truck stopped […]
AKRON, OH
10TV

1 dead after car crashes into pole in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after crashing their vehicle into a pole in north Columbus Thursday morning. The crash took place shortly before 7 a.m. on Ikea Way and Fermi Drive, near Top Golf, according to Columbus police. This is a developing story and will be updated.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy