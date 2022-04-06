ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Tesla Stock Is Falling Today

By Chris Neiger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Investors are sending Tesla 's (NASDAQ: TSLA) share price sliding today as they process a few bits of news, including that the company's CEO, Elon Musk, is now Twitter 's largest shareholder and that the Federal Reserve could accelerate its plans to tackle inflation.

As a result, the electric vehicle stock was down by 4.5% as of 10:27 a.m. ET.

So what

Let's start with comments made by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard yesterday, in which she said that the Fed "will continue tightening monetary policy methodically through a series of interest rate increases and by starting to reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyd6_0f19Vry600

Image source: Tesla.

Investors already knew the Federal Reserve would be hiking interest rates and reducing its balance sheet, but the directness of her comments made investors' ears perk up.

Higher interest rates are meant to get inflation -- which is at a 40-year high -- under control. But they could also cause the economy to grow at a slower pace, which has sparked fears of a potential recession.

All of this sent investors scurrying and helped cause the S&P 500 to drop more than 1% this morning. And Tesla's shares are likely sliding down right along with it.

Additionally, investors found out yesterday that Musk is now on Twitter's board of directors after he became the social media company's largest shareholder . Tesla investors may be concerned that Musk could be spreading himself too thin -- he's also the CEO of SpaceX -- and might not focus his time enough on Tesla.

Now what

In addition to all of the above, Tesla investors are still likely processing the news that the company delivered 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter, below the 317,000 analysts were expecting.

Missing an estimate that Wall Street made isn't a huge deal, but when you couple it with the fact that Musk may be focusing some of his attention on another company, it's not all that surprising that some Tesla investors are a little concerned right now.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Tesla and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Lael Brainard
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Tesla Shares#Tsla#The Federal Reserve
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For investors, it may seem difficult to believe...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stock Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

The first company here has added millions of members to its subscription program in the recent quarter. The second player is the leader in its market -- and won’t be easy to unseat. The third stock looks inexpensive at 26 times forward earnings estimates. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

GameStop Disappoints, but This Warren Buffett Stock Is Jumping After Hours

However, GameStop failed to rise after announcing its latest earnings. Another company fared better, rewarding Warren Buffett along with other shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy