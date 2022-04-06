ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Officials investigating 2 break-ins at different Dunham’s locations

By Andrew Birkle
 1 day ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials are investigating two possible burglaries at different Dunham’s locations.

Around 1:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Lansing Police Department officers were sent out to the north end of a Dunham’s building that is located on the 3300 block of E. Michigan Ave. in the Frandor Shopping Center.

When they arrived, they found a larger roll up door that was damaged.

According to LPD, the area inside the roll up door appeared to be a warehouse of some kind that stores several vehicles, including a boat. LPD said they believe the suspects tried to break into the Dunham’s, but instead got into the storage facility.

Officers attempted to contact the owner of the vehicles inside, and it is currently unknown if anything was taken from the warehouse.

LPD added no one was inside the building when they arrived.

In addition, officials with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a potential burglary at at Dunham’s on the 5100 block of W Saginaw Hwy. in the Lansing Mall.

Details are still unclear at this time, but officials with the ECSO and LPD say they are in contact and working together on the break-ins.

This Investigation is still underway and as more details become available, 6 News will keep you updated.

WLNS

WLNS

