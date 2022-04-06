Draft of Louisa County's 2040 plan is complete after nearly 2 years. Here's what's next.

WAPELLO — The first full draft of Louisa County’s Comprehensive Plan 2040 was presented Tuesday to the Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission.

The plan was completed by the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission, which began work on the project in September 2020, shortly after the county’s previous comprehensive plan expired.

SEIRPC Assistant Director Zach James told the LCPZC it normally does not take nearly two years to complete comprehensive plan updates, but a combination of previously identified issues ranging from the pandemic to public input apathy had slowed the process.

James said the draft still needs some tweaking for minor errors and omissions, but he and his staff felt those adjustments would be small enough the LCPZC can move forward with its review and other action.

He reminded the commission members they already examined most of the various content parts of the plan, so reviewing the full plan likely would not be time-consuming.

He proposed a schedule that called for the LCPZC to hold a June 7 public hearing on the plan and a June 14 presentation to the county board of supervisors. The supervisors would then apparently hold two public hearings before formally adopting the plan.

However, supervisor Brad Quigley, who frequently has attended the LCPZC meetings, reminded the group that Iowa’s primary election will be held on June 7, which could possibly reduce the public hearing turnout.

The commission members agreed and decided to hold its review of the plan at its May 3 meeting, with the full public hearing before the commission on June 9. LCPZC Chair Michael Vance encouraged members of the public to attend either or both meetings to provide input on the plan.

James said the SEIRPC staff will load the plan onto the commission’s website, seirpc.com, later this week and make it available for the public to view. He also said the staff will prepare a press release and conduct other activities to notify the public of the draft.

James said he felt the plan had turned out well and praised his staff, which included senior planner Jarred Lassiter, regional plans administrator Kansha Tiwari, regional planner Jordan Frahm and other support help for their efforts.

He also reported he will meet next week with the Louisa County Board of Supervisors to update its members on the plan’s completion. Following that meeting, James said he will arrange to have the draft presented to county department heads and other stakeholders who assisted in its development.

That list will include Cole Smith, Louisa Development Group; Kathy Vance, ISU Extension and Outreach, Louisa County; and Collin Johnston, Port Louisa Transport.

Vance said he is hopeful that once the plan is fully approved, county officials and others will begin utilizing the document quickly.

“What I really hope is this doesn’t go through (the process) and then basically gets thrown into a cabinet somewhere and never paid attention to for the next 20 years,” he said.

James said county officials and residents will need to guard against that possibility.

“That is always up to you guys and the people of Louisa County,” he said.