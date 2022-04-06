ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAY-Z hints at a Notorious B.I.G. supergroup on new Pusha T feature

By Allison Hazel
Pusha T dropped a new single featuring JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams –and it has everyone talking! “Neck & Wrist” marks the first time the rappers appeared on a song together since 2016’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous.”

Interestingly, JAY- Z mentions the supergroup The Commission in his verse. “They like, ‘If BIG was alive, Hov wouldn’t be in his position,'” JAY-Z raps. “If Big had survived, y’all would have got The Commission. Hov was gon’ always be Hov. It ’twas the universe will ’cause Allah said so, and now I’m here.” The all star rap group never came to fruition, but was referenced on Biggie’s 1997 Life After Death track “What’s Beef.”

According to the song’s intro, The Commission members are Lance “Un” Rivera , Diddy , Lil’ Cease , Charli Baltimore and JAY-Z (in addition to The Notorious B.I.G.). Reportedly, Biggie intended to sign to Roc-A-Fella Records and move forward with the group. “Biggie’s plan was to give Puff and them like three more albums because that’s what his deal is, then come sign with us, and we was gon’ do The Commission,” Dame Dash told Hip Hop Motivation in a 2017 interview.

The Pharrell-produced collaboration “Neck & Wrist” follows the Ye-produced single “Diet Coke.” Both tracks are set to appear on Pusha’s highly anticipated new album, which is expected to drop later this year.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Charli Baltimore
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Biggie
Person
Dame Dash
Person
Pusha T
