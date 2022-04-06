Listen to 10 perfect podcasts for Rock music lovers, now playing on Audacy

Looking for a new podcast to explore the vast world of Rock? Audacy’s got you covered.

Explore all your favorite podcasts on Audacy now

Part of our promise to bring you the best audio experience is making sure you have access to the latest and greatest podcasts that fit your interests. Grab your best pair of headphones, turn that sound system up to 11, and let’s get rocking with 10 of the best Rock podcasts now playing on Audacy.

While the list of incredible podcasts goes on and on, we thought we’d start you off with our top 10 to make sure you get started on the right foot.

The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 - The Black Album

She Will Rock You

Breaking Waves: Seattle

Music Rewind

Long May They Run

Rolling Stone Music Now

The Classic Rock Podcast

Broken Record with Rick Rubin, Malcolm Gladwell, Bruce Headlam and Justin Richmond

The Oasis Podcast

Polyphonic Press

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram